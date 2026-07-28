Rajasthan man, 47, posing as IAS officer to lure, rape minor girls, held: Cop

Jodhpur police on Tuesday arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly raping minor girls by impersonating an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. Khan said that the accused is a habitual offender. (Representative Photo)

The accused, identified as Umedaram Bishnoi alias Raj Udawat or Akki, was arrested from Ajit Colony and taken into custody following a special operation conducted under the ongoing statewide campaign against crimes against women and children.

Three criminal cases have been registered against Umedaram under sections 64 (2) and 78 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said the station house officer (SHO) Mohammad Shafiq Khan of the Ratanada police station.

According to SHO, the case came to light on Sunday, when a survivor (20) filed a complaint and told police that she had been subjected to repeated rape since 2024, she was 17 then.

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In 2024, survivor said she received a phone call from an unknown number, the caller claimed to be an IAS officer and offered to help improve her board exam scores. He persistently called her, pressuring her to meet and boasted of connections with high-ranking officials. Eventually, he lured her with a promise of a government job, took her to a hotel and raped her after giving her a spiked juice, police said.

SHO Khan said that preliminary investigations revealed the accused targeted young school and coaching-class girls.

He would roam around libraries and coaching centers, carefully selecting his victims. He gained their trust by promising government jobs, access to competitive exam papers and even careers as air hostesses. He also raped the complainant’s younger sister (16) at his rented room and took another sister (17) to Ajmer, where he assaulted her in a hotel, police said.

Khan said that the accused is a habitual offender who had been evading arrest by frequently changing his identity. “The investigations are ongoing and we are probing whether he has more victims,” he added.