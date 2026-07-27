Family of four found dead inside water tank in Jaisalmer; suicide suspected

A couple and their two minor children were found dead after allegedly jumping into a water tank in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Sunday night, police said. Police suspect the parents first threw the children into the tank before taking the extreme step themselves. (iStock photo)

Station House Officer (SHO) Devkishan said, “We received information about the deaths of four members of a family and immediately reached the hospital and the incident site. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder-suicide, but all possible angles, including any foul play or conspiracy, are being thoroughly investigated.”

Police suspect the parents first threw the children into the tank before taking the extreme step themselves, though they said all angles, including foul play, are being investigated.

The incident took place around 9pm in Loharki village. According to police, the family was pulled out of the water tank by relatives and villagers after the man’s brother allegedly witnessed the couple jumping into the tank and raised an alarm. All four were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

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He added that the man’s brother saw him jump into the water tank at around 9pm and alerted other family members. By the time they reached the spot, all four had drowned.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests the couple had been facing a family dispute, which may have led to the incident.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

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