Chandigarh man dies by suicide, wife, accomplice booked

A 33-year-old man from Mauli Jagran allegedly died by suicide after reportedly struggling with emotional distress over his wife’s alleged extramarital relationship. Acting on a complaint lodged by his brother, the Mauli Jagran police have registered a case against the victim’s wife and her alleged partner on charges including abetment of suicide under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following the recovery of evidence from the scene and a post-mortem examination, the Mauli Jagran police registered an FIR against the wife and her alleged partner under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the BNS. (HT File)

According to the complaint, the victim, a resident of Mauli Complex, earned his livelihood by driving an e-rickshaw. He married his wife around eight years ago in what was described as a love-cum-arranged marriage. The couple had a six-year-old daughter.

The complainant stated that the family learnt about seven weeks ago that the victim’s was allegedly involved in a relationship with a 20-year-old man, who earlier attended tuition classes conducted by her. Family members reportedly tried to persuade his wife to end the relationship and meetings were also held between the two families in an attempt to resolve the matter. However, no settlement could be reached.

About a week before the incident, the victim’s wife allegedly left the matrimonial home and went to her parents’ house. According to the family, the victim since then had been under severe mental stress and depression.

On the afternoon of July 22, the victim’s brother returned home from work and found his brother hanging from a ceiling fan on the second floor of the house using a bedsheet. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the recovery of evidence from the scene and a post-mortem examination, the Mauli Jagran police registered an FIR against the wife and her alleged partner. Police said, a case has been registered under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.