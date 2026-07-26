Oppn fails to take a cue from student protestors

MUMBAI: The student protests demonstrated how a single cause could unite millions of young Indians across the country. But the same spirit of unity eluded Maharashtra’s opposition parties, which failed to present a united front against a shared political adversary, the BJP-led ruling alliance. Mumbai, India. July 24, 2026 - Several student organisations and supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party gathered at Shivaji Park in Dadar to show solidarity with the CJP's protest in Delhi. Mumbai, India. July 24, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The students’ agitation, led by Abhijeet Dipke’s Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in New Delhi, was triggered by the NEET exam paper leak and ended with the resignation of the Union education minister on Saturday.

Although the constituents of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) backed the CJP’s agitation, they failed to coordinate a joint movement, instead organising separate protests across the state.

The Congress organised protests at the district and tehsil levels, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) held a demonstration at Shivaji Park on Friday, with a victory rally scheduled for Sunday.

The Congress held protest rallies and candlelight marches across Maharashtra. After a march in Latur on Friday, the Mumbai Congress organised a protest at Bandstand in Bandra on Saturday. The party said it will continue its agitation until other demands are met: a judicial probe into the NEET paper leak, withdrawal of cases against protesting students, action against police personnel responsible for the alleged lathi charge in Delhi, and a public apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the paper leak and police action.

“The Congress will continue its agitation against corruption in the Modi government’s education system. We demand strict punishment for everyone involved in the paper leak racket, a discussion on the issue in parliament, and a public apology from the prime minister. We will not remain silent until these demands are met, even though the education minister has resigned,” said Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant, who participated in the candlelight march in Bandra on Saturday, said the party would hold a victory march on Sunday to mark the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“The marches we have organised have received a spontaneous response from the youth. Students and young professionals from well-off families also participated in the Bandra protest. This reflects the widespread anger among the people,” Sawant said.

Congress leaders said the overwhelming public response had encouraged the party to continue its campaign. “Our grassroots workers and ordinary citizens have been urging us to protest against various issues affecting the people,” said another Congress leader.

Remarking on the lack of unity in the MVA, a senior Congress office-bearer said, “We cannot join the protest or victory rallies organised jointly by Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS because we cannot align with the MNS, given its anti-north Indian stand. Second, the NCP (SP) is perceived to be maintaining cordial ties with the BJP amid speculation about a possible merger of the two NCP factions. Therefore, we are continuing our agitation independently.”

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week, said the use of tear gas against students and the decision to suspend metro services were unwarranted. “The agitation did not remain confined to Jantar Mantar. It spread to several states across the country and even reached cities such as New York and London. I hope the government will learn the right lessons from this episode and ensure that such incidents are not repeated,” Pawar said.

Opposition leaders, however, privately admit that the lack of coordination among the MVA constituents had diluted the impact of their campaign, even as all three parties continued to target the BJP over the paper leak and police action against protesting students.