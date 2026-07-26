Panchkula road rage: Two men in SUVs attack 49-year-old with iron rods

A 49-year-old resident of Sector 4 suffered critical head injuries after two men, seemingly in the mid-20s, allegedly attacked him with iron rods following a road rage incident near the Sector 5/8 traffic lights on Friday evening. The victim, a labour contractor, alleged that he repeatedly tried the 112 emergency helpline but could not connect to the police for at least 15 minutes. The victim sustained severe head injuries, leaving him heavily bleeding and was rushed to the General Hospital, Sector 6, where doctors conducted a medico-legal examination. (HT File)

According to the FIR registered at Sector 5 police station, the complainant was returning home around 6.40 pm after picking up his 15-year-old daughter from tuition in Sector 8 when a black Fortuner (CH01BY9826) allegedly began chasing his car while continuously honking and flashing its headlights.

He alleged that while waiting at the Sector 5/8 traffic lights, the Fortuner driver pulled up alongside his vehicle, stared at him and asked him to stop after crossing the junction. When he stopped, the accused allegedly abused him, forcibly opened the car door and prevented him from leaving.

Within minutes, another man allegedly arrived in a black BMW (PB10GK5100). The complainant alleged that the two men attacked him with iron rods, repeatedly striking him in the head. He further alleged that when his daughter tried to intervene, the attackers threatened her of dire consequences. Before fleeing, they allegedly threatened to kill both of them if they crossed paths again.

The victim sustained severe head injuries, leaving him heavily bleeding and was rushed to the General Hospital, Sector 6, where doctors conducted a medico-legal examination.

He approached the police later in the night.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 351(3)(criminal intimidation), 3(5)(common intention), 296(obscene acts and songs in public places) and 115(voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Inspector Rupesh Chaudhary, the SHO of Sector 5 police station, said the police are examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage along the route. He added that the vehicles used by the accused have been identified and that the duo will be arrested soon.

The incident came as an eerie reminder of the February 1 road rage incident in the city when a 30-year-old man was shot dead following a dispute over staring. A 40-year-old bouncer was later arrested in the case.