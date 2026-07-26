Thunderstorms, rain likely on July 28, 29 in Ludhiana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Ludhiana for July 28 and 29, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning and rainfall across the district. The fresh alert comes after the city witnessed scattered rainfall over the past few days. While the IMD had earlier predicted rain at a few places on July 25 and 27 and at isolated places on July 26, the latest forecast indicates a wider spread of rainfall, with showers expected at many places across the district on Monday and Tuesday. Commuters make their way in rain in Ludhiana on Saturday, July 25, 2026. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The department has recorded gusty winds, with speeds touching 48 kmph. According to IMD data, Ludhiana has received 169.6 mm of rainfall between June 1 and July 25, which falls within the normal range for the season.

Ludhiana recorded 7.4 mm of rainfall during the previous 24 hours, while 1.8 mm of rain was received on Saturday itself.

The rainfall also contributed to a slight drop in the daytime temperature. The maximum temperature on Saturday settled at 33.8°C, down by 0.4°C from the previous day and close to the seasonal normal. However, the minimum temperature rose to 27°C, which was 0.6°C higher than Friday’s reading and 0.8°C above normal.

Residents have been advised to avoid taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms and to exercise caution while travelling, especially during periods of heavy rain and gusty winds.

The IMD said the prevailing monsoon conditions are likely to remain favourable over the next two days, bringing widespread rainfall activity across Ludhiana.