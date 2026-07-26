Sharad Pawar hails youth after Pradhan’s resignation

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the nationwide unrest among the youth compelled the central government to seek the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He credited the peaceful protests led by the students, along with support from opposition parties, for this development. Pawar also expressed unhappiness over Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ recent remarks (HT)

“The youth compelled the government to take moral responsibility in the matter. This is a victory for democracy. It is a powerful symbol of the unity and strength of the nation’s youth. I sincerely thank the leaders of various political parties for the moral support they extended to the country’s youth,” he said.

Highlighting his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to hold dialogue with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which represents the youth protestors, Pawar noted, “Recently, I personally met the Prime Minister and requested him to hold a dialogue, because communication is essential in a democracy. If dialogue does not take place, it leads to adverse consequences. I had urged that discussions should begin immediately: either the resignation should be accepted, or the students’ concerns should be heard.”

He further said that while the Union ministers expressed willingness to engage with the protesting youth, structured discussions are essential to address the remaining issues.

Pawar also expressed unhappiness over Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ recent remarks, saying, “During the agitations, the way the chief minister gave statements was not in good taste.”