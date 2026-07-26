Mohali: Two constables injured as suspected drug smugglers open fire during checking

Two Punjab Police constables sustained bullet injuries after suspected drug smugglers allegedly opened fire at an anti-narcotics team during checking on the Landran-Banur Road near Saneta village in Mohali on Saturday evening. The attackers fled immediately after the firing, while the police later sealed all entry and exit points in the area and launched a manhunt. (HT File)

The attackers fled immediately after the firing. Police later sealed entry and exit points in the area and launched a manhunt.

According to the police, the anti-narcotics cell had set up a naka on the stretch following a tip-off. Around 4 pm, the police team intercepted a car for checking.

As police questioned the occupants, they allegedly got into an argument with the officers. During the confrontation, the suspects called several associates to the spot. Before the police could react, the group allegedly opened fire at the team, injuring two constables. The injured personnel were identified as Paramjit Singh and Jagjit Singh. Both sustained gunshot wounds to their thighs and were rushed to the civil hospital, Phase 6, Mohali, where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition is stated to be stable.

Superintendent of police Saurav Jindal said around six to seven police personnel were present at the naka during the incident. The number of accused were also around the same.

Jindal said police have formed multiple teams to identify and arrest the accused. Police have collected evidence from the scene and are examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras from nearby areas to establish the sequence of events and identify those involved.

A case was being registered at the time of filing of the report.