Two more Air India pilots fail to clear drug test after Phuket flight fiasco

Two Air India pilots have tested non-negative for psychoactive substances in drug screening conducted on around 350 pilots since the airline group announced a 100% testing programme last week, people familiar with the matter said. Air India planes parked at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

The development comes days after Air India and Air India Express began mandatory psychoactive substance screening for all their pilots following an incident involving an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi. The commander of the flight tested positive for marijuana in both an initial screening and a subsequent confirmatory test.

The two latest non-negative results are from the screening programme that has been underway across the group, the people said. A non-negative screening result does not by itself constitute a confirmed positive result, and further testing and assessment may be required under the applicable aviation rules.

Air India and Air India Express together have around 5,000 pilots.

100% pilot screening across Air India group Air India began the full screening programme on August 13 after Manish Uppal, head of flight operations at Air India, informed pilots that the group would test them for substances and medications not permitted under prevailing regulations.

“We have decided to undertake a full screening of all Group pilots for any substances or medications that are not permitted under prevailing regulations. This testing is mandatory and will start today, 13 August 2026,” Uppal said in an internal email to pilots, seen by Hindustan Times.

The testing is being conducted alongside training at the group's Gurugram academy, after flights at Flight Briefing Centres and Air India offices, or at locations designated by the respective bases.

The programme covers pilots of both Air India and Air India Express.

Phuket-Delhi flight incident triggered scrutiny The expanded testing follows the August 4 incident involving Air India flight AI2379, an Airbus A320neo operating from Phuket to Delhi.

The aircraft suddenly lost around 300 feet in altitude while cruising. The incident is being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The pilot-in-command tested positive for marijuana in an initial test and a second confirmatory test conducted earlier this week. The pilot has reportedly said that he had sleep-related issues and was taking prescribed medication.

A preliminary defect report prepared by the pilots said the incident was preceded by several technical issues, including an autopilot disconnection. The aircraft also recorded multiple warnings during the episode.

The pilot has since been removed from flying duties pending further action and investigation.