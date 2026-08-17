Vishwanath and Sons worldwide box office day 3: Suriya, Mamitha film grosses over ₹100 crore even before 1st weekend

Vishwanath & Sons producer, Sithara Entertainments, announced that the Suriya-starrer grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide in just two days. “#VishwanathAndSons hits it out of the park and smashes a 100cr+ in just 2 days. #BlockbusterVAS running successfully in cinemas near you,” they wrote, making the announcement. The film saw a slight dip in India on Sunday, but it is the fastest Suriya film to have ever grossed ₹100 crore. While the film has surpassed Retro, it still lags behind Suriya’s recent hit, Karuppu.

Vishwanath and Sons worldwide box office day 3: Venky Atluri’s Vishwanath & Sons was released in theatres ahead of the Independence Day weekend. The film starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide before its first weekend ended. (Also Read: Vishwanath & Sons movie review: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju film begins with Boomer energy, ends with Gen Z sensibility )

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Vishwanath & Sons collected ₹58.15 crore net in India so far and ₹110.22 crore gross worldwide. RJ Balaji’s Karuppu, with the actor and Trisha Krishnan, had collected ₹68 crore net in India and ₹121.75 crore worldwide in three days. Suriya’s film with Karthik Subbaraj and Pooja Hegde, Retro, had brought in ₹35 crore net and ₹59.21 crore worldwide in three days, which Vishwanath & Sons has outperformed. With an expected dip on weekdays, it remains to be seen whether it surpasses Suriya’s highest-grosser, Karuppu, at ₹300 crore.

About Vishwanath and Sons Vishwanath & Sons is directed by Venky Atluri of Lucky Baskhar and Vaathi-fame. It is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Suriya and Mamitha Baiju headline the film, which stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles.

Sanjay Vishwanath (Suriya), an industrialist and Olympic medal winner, has a baby via surrogacy in the US to fulfil his mother’s (Radhika) wish to see him with a family of his own. He contacts the surrogate mother, Maddy (Mamitha), for help when his son has a medical emergency. What begins as a business transaction soon turns into love for Maddy, while Sanjay is hesitant because of their 20-year age gap.

Vishwanath & Sons was released in Tamil and Telugu and performed better in the former. The film opened to generally positive reviews and is the third-highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, after H Vinoth’s Vijay, Mamitha, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol-starrer Jana Nayagan and Karuppu. The film received praise for tackling taboo topics such as childhood trauma, polygamy, age-gap romances and more with maturity.