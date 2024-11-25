Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lucky Baskhar OTT release date: When and where to watch Dulquer Salmaan film

BySantanu Das
Nov 25, 2024 05:57 PM IST

Lucky Baskhar marked Dulquer Salmaan’s third film in Telugu. It was directed by Venky Atluri. 

Director Venky Atluri’s Dulquer Salmaan and Meenaakshi Chaudhary-starrer Lucky Baskhar will soon be released on OTT. On Monday, Netflix India officially announced that Lucky Baskhar will be released on the streaming platform with a premiere date of November 28. (Also read: Dulquer Salmaan has a ball at Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour in Hyderabad with friends. Watch)

Dulquer Salmaan in a still from Lucky Baskhar.
Dulquer Salmaan in a still from Lucky Baskhar.

Lucky Baskhar OTT release date

On Monday, Netflix India shared the poster of Lucky Baskhar on their Instagram account with the caption, "Luck doesn’t knock twice… unless you’re Baskhar. Watch Lucky Baskhar on Netflix, out 28 November in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!"

In Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer plays the role of a banker named Baskhar who wants to provide a better life for his family and sets off on an offbeat path, willing to risk anything for money. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “The character is fictional, but the story, which takes place over a span of three years (1989 onwards), is inspired by real-life incidents and scams. The director, Venky Atluri, has done a lot of research, and it’s detailed well, as you can see with the use of financial terminology, banking procedures, etc.”

More details

Lucky Baskhar, also starring Meenakshi Chaudhary, was released in theatres on October 31 and received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film performed well at the box office and collected over 80 crore nett in India.

It marked Dulquer’s third Telugu film. The actor's first film in Telugu was the 2018 film Mahanati, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Keerthy Suresh as Savitri. He played Gemini Ganeshan in the biopic, which also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. His second film in the language was the 2022 film Sita Ramam, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and starring Mrunal Thakur. Bothfilms were massive hits.

Dulquer will next appear in Suriya’s next film, directed by Sudha Kongara of Soorarai Pottru fame. The film will also star Vijay Varma and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On