Lucky Baskhar OTT release date: When and where to watch Dulquer Salmaan film

Lucky Baskhar OTT release date

On Monday, Netflix India shared the poster of Lucky Baskhar on their Instagram account with the caption, "Luck doesn’t knock twice… unless you’re Baskhar. Watch Lucky Baskhar on Netflix, out 28 November in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!"

In Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer plays the role of a banker named Baskhar who wants to provide a better life for his family and sets off on an offbeat path, willing to risk anything for money. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “The character is fictional, but the story, which takes place over a span of three years (1989 onwards), is inspired by real-life incidents and scams. The director, Venky Atluri, has done a lot of research, and it’s detailed well, as you can see with the use of financial terminology, banking procedures, etc.”

More details

Lucky Baskhar, also starring Meenakshi Chaudhary, was released in theatres on October 31 and received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film performed well at the box office and collected over ₹ 80 crore nett in India.

It marked Dulquer’s third Telugu film. The actor's first film in Telugu was the 2018 film Mahanati, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Keerthy Suresh as Savitri. He played Gemini Ganeshan in the biopic, which also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. His second film in the language was the 2022 film Sita Ramam, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and starring Mrunal Thakur. Bothfilms were massive hits.

Dulquer will next appear in Suriya’s next film, directed by Sudha Kongara of Soorarai Pottru fame. The film will also star Vijay Varma and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh.