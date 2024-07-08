Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary's Lucky Baskhar gets a new release date for Ganesh Chaturthi

Venky Atluri’s Lucky Baskhar has a new release date. The film will now be released on September 7 for Ganesh Chaturthi. The film’s lead actor, Dulquer Salmaan, took to X (formerly Twitter) to make the announcement. (Also Read: Lucky Baskhar teaser: Dulquer Salmaan plays a wily ‘middle-class’ banker who gets rich) Dulquer Salmaan in a still from Lucky Baskhar.

Lucky Baskhar’s new release date

Making the announcement on X, Dulquer shared a new still of his from the film, writing, “This Vinayaka Chaturthi, Get ready to experience #LuckyBaskhar's unforgettable journey on the Big Screens! Worldwide Grand Release on 7th SEPT in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil & Hindi Languages. #LuckyBaskharOnSept7th.”

The film was supposed to be released on September 27, along with Sujeeth’s Pawan Kalyan-starrer They Call Him OG. While Lucky Bhaskar preponed its release date, the latter film is yet to be wrapped up due to Pawan’s political commitments.

Lucky Baskhar’s teaser

In April this year, Dulquer released the film’s teaser giving an insight. Baskhar is a bored banker at the fictional Magadha Bank who’s tired of the monotony of waking up, getting dressed, beating traffic, and going to work, only to nod off there. He’s described as a ‘common, middle-class, Indian man’. Things change when he comes across a lot of money, making everyone wonder how he earned it. Meenakshi plays the woman he loves.

About Lucky Baskhar

Lucky Baskhar tells the story of a bank cashier from the late 1980s to early 1990s. Shooting for the film has been wrapped up, and the makers recreated Bombay from the 80s in Hyderabad for the film. A bank, resembling those from that time period, was also constructed. Meenakshi Chaudhary also stars in the film with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

The film is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sitara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, while Srikara Studios is presenting it. Production designer Banglan researched to bring authenticity to the sets. Cinematographer Nimish Ravi worked on the film to bring Venky’s vision to life. Lucky Baskhar will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.