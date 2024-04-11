Lucky Baskhar teaser: Dulquer Salmaan plays a wily ‘middle-class’ banker who gets rich

Lucky Baskhar teaser: Director Venky Atluri’s Dulquer Salmaan and Meenaakshi Chaudhary-starrer Lucky Baskhar’s teaser was released by the filmmakers on Eid, on April 11. The teaser shows a glimpse of what the film’s story will be all about. (Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran calls Dulquer Salmaan and himself ‘nepo kids’: I wasn’t even screen-tested) Lucky Baskhar teaser: Dulquer Salmaan plays a banker in the film.

Lucky Baskhar teaser

The teaser shows that Baskhar plays a banker who works at a fictional Magadha Bank in the film. He seems bored by the monotony of waking up, getting dressed, beating traffic and going to work only to nod off there sometimes. He’s described as a ‘common, middle-class, Indian man’ as he spends his days counting other people’s money.

But one day, he suddenly comes into a lot of money, making everyone wonder how he earned it. The teaser also shows Meenaakshi as the woman he loves, refusing to reveal if he’s just ‘lucky,’ with the ending hinting there might be more to him than meets the eye. The costumes and art design give away that Lucky Baskhar set in a different time period.

Lucky Baskhar posters

In February this year, Dulquer shared his first-look from the film, dressed in formals with spectacles on. The poster also had many ₹100 notes stacked and lying around, as his character is seen walking around the mess. Given the actor’s retro look, fans were intrigued to know a little more about the film’s story, which they do now. Produced by Sithara Entertainment in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas, the film will release in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi.

Upcoming work

Dulquer was last seen in the 2023 film King of Kotha, apart from the web-series Guns and Gulaabs. He was supposed to star in director Mani Ratnam and actor Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life, but buzz is that he walked out of the project. The actor is yet to address these rumours. He will soon be seen in Suriya’s next film with director Sudha Kongara of Soorarai Pottru fame. The film will also star Vijay Varma and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh.

Dulquer’s first film in Telugu was the 2018 film Mahanati, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Keerthy Suresh as Savitri. He played Gemini Ganeshan in the biopic that also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. His second film in the language was the 2022 film Sita Ramam, which was directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and also starred Mrunal Thakur. Both the films were massive hits.

