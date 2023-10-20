OTT releases this week: From Dulquer Salmaan's King of Kotha to survival drama Kaala Paani

OTT releases this week: Here are some of the new films, shows and web series that are releasing this week on different streaming sites. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut gets emotional as she welcomes her nephew Akshwathama Ranaut, reveals his face for first time. See pics) From King of Kotha to Elite Season 7 to Kaala Paani, pick your OTT watch for this weekend,

King of Kotha: Dulquer Salmaan leads King of Kotha, which is directed by Abhilash Joshiy, who marks his directorial debut and it is produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. The gangster drama involving narcotics and gang wars features Dulquer Salmaan as Kotha Rajendran 'Raju' or Raju Madrassi, King of Kotha. Aishwarya Lekshmi, who was seen in Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan I and II, essays the role of Tara, Raju's girlfriend and love interest in the film. Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna and Gokul Suresh also star.

Where to stream: Disney+ Hotstar

The Other Zoey: In The Other Zoey, Josephine Langford plays the titular brilliant college student who's determined to challenge romantic love and the preconceived notions surrounding dating. But things go predictably out of control once she lands up becoming the one Zach (Drew Starkey) thinks to be his girlfriend. The fact is, she happens to share the name Zoey too.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Kaala Paani: The new Netflix series, set in 2025, chronicles the outbreak of a mysterious disease in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which kills many people in quick succession. Directed by Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani, it stars Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Arushi Sharma, Avinash Kuri and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Where to stream: Netflix

Elite Season 7: In this season of the Spanish young adult drama, Elite, hopefully all the cliffhangers left in Season 6 will be answered. The official synopsis reads, "Omar is living a new life at the university and far away from Las Encinas, but he is unable to move on. The guilt he feels for Samuel's death and the suffering from that period are still very much present, leading him to undergo therapy. Thanks to an internship, he decides to return to the school where everything happened to confront his demons face to face. Through Omar's journey we will discover that the rest of the students are also silently battling their own hells."

Where to stream: Netflix

Permanent Roommates season 3: Nidhi Singh and Sumit Vyas are back with the third season of Permanent Roommates, the comedy-drama series by TVF. Tanya and Mikesh are now living together in their new apartment which they try to make it more like home with new furniture. However, disagreements and misunderstandings occur.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Haami 2: In the sequel to the smash hit directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, a 8-year-old Maths prodigy is sent by his parents to participate in a reality show where he will compete with other children. Of course, Laltu (Shiboprosad) and Mitali (Gargee Roy Chowdhury), along with their kids Bhepu (Ritodeep Sengupta) and Chinu (Shreyan Saha) are in scene-stealing form.

Where to watch: Sony LIV

