Kangana Ranaut gets emotional as she welcomes her nephew Akshwathama Ranaut, reveals his face for first time. See pics

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a bunch of pictures as her brother Aksht Ranaut and sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut welcomed a baby boy. Taking to Instagram on Friday, bua (aunt) Kangana shared the good news with her fans and followers. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut gets emotional as she visits Statue of Unity, praises 'first chosen PM of Bharat' Vallabhbhai Patel) Kangana Ranaut shared many pictures.

Kangana reveals baby's name

In a note written in Hindi, Kangana revealed that the family has named her nephew Akshwathama Ranaut (Ashwatthama Ranaut). Ashwatthama has a mythological significance. In Mahabharata, Ashwatthama fought on the Kaurava side against the Pandavas in the Kurukshetra war. He became a Chiranjivi (immortal) on being blessed by Lord Shiva. Her nephew's name is a combination of her brother's name Aksht and Ashwatthama.

Kangana posts baby's first pics

In the first post, Kangana shared several photos featuring herself, her mother, sister Rangoli Chandel as they spent their first few moments with the newborn in the hospital. Kangana was seen in a pink saree as she held the baby in her arms. Her mother also held the baby close to her. All of them looked emotional in the photos.

Kangana pens a note

She captioned the post, "Today on this blessed day our family is blessed with a child, my brother @aksht_ranaut and his wife @ritu_ranaut002 are blessed with a son. We have named Akshwathama Ranaut (Ashwatthama Ranaut) this stunning and attractive boy. May you all bless our new family member, we share our infinite happiness with you all. Thankful to you. The Ranaut family."

Kangana dedicates note to her sister-in-law

In another post, she gave a shout-out to her sister-in-law Ritu. Kangana shared pictures of the baby with her parents. She wrote, "My dear @ritu_ranaut002 it’s been a delight to see you transform from a giggle girl to a sublime woman and now a gentle mother. All my love and blessings for this glorious chapter of your and @aksht_ranaut life. Your happy family makes for a beautiful picture that makes my heart full in a way that I possibly can never describe in words. Love and blessings always. Didi (black heart emoji)."

About Kangana's projects

She will be next seen in Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas, which will hit the theatres on October 27. She also has Emergency in which she will play the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail