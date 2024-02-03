Lucky Baskhar first look: Dulquer Salmaan unveils poster of his next film as he clocks 12 years, leaves fans excited

Dulquer Salmaan had a special surprise for fans as he completed 12 years in the industry on Saturday. The actor shared the first look of his upcoming project, which is titled Lucky Bhaskar. The Telugu film will be helmed by Venky Atluri. (Also read: Dulquer Salmaan unveils ‘Beginning Look’ of Prithviraj Sukumaran from The Goat Life) The first look of Dulquer Salmaan's next is out!

About the first look

Dulquer took to his X account and shared the first-look poster of Lucky Baskhar. It had Dulquer donning a different avatar in spectacles, looking directly at the camera with a serious look. The poster also had designs of a lot of 100 rupee notes stacked in the corners and lying around, as his character is seen taking a walk around the mess. Is it about a financial scam? Details about the film are kept under wraps. The project is being financed by Sithara Entertainment in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas.

In the caption, Dulquer wrote, "Celebrating twelve years of my magical journey in Cinema, here’s presenting the first look of our very ambitious #LuckyBaskhar (fire emoticon) Lucky Baskhar First Look. Story unfolds in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil & Hindi at the theatres near you, soon!"

Fan reactions

Reacting to the first look, a fan commented, "The detailing in this first look poster is just captivating." A second fan said, "Can't wait for this movie, best conceptual poster I have seen in a long time." A comment also read, "Best wishes! This looks so interesting."

Dulquer was last seen in the action drama King of Kotha, which marked his foray as a producer. It featured actors like Shabeer Kallarakkal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prasanna and Gokul Suresh, among others. He was also seen in the Netflix series Guns N Gulaabs.

Dulquer will also be seen in Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara's next film with Suriya, tentatively titled Suriya 43. It also stars Vijay Varma and Nazriya Fahadh. Suriya 43 will mark Dulquer and Nazriya's reunion ten years after Anjali Menon's 2014 Malayalam coming-of-age romantic comedy Bangalore Days.

