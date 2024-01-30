Dulquer Salmaan unveils ‘Beginning Look’ of Prithviraj Sukumaran from The Goat Life

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming film, The Goat Life is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Directed by National Award-winner Blessy, the Malayalam survival drama has been touted as ‘the greatest survival adventure ever.’ After Prabhas shared the Official ‘First Look’, it was Ranveer Singh who revealed the ‘The Look Before’. Now Dulquer Salmaan has unveiled the ‘Beginning Look’ of Prithviraj from the film on Tuesday. (Also read: Prabhas unveils Salaar co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first-look from The Goat Life) The Goat Life, which is directed by Blessy, is set to release on April 10.

The Beginning Look

Dulquer shared the new poster on his X account, featuring Prithviraj in an intriguing avatar and wrote in the caption, "Witness the desert survival story of a man who wouldn't give up! #TheGoatLife releasing worldwide on 10.04.2024!" If the earlier poster had Prithviraj looking rugged in long hair and beard, the new poster is in extreme contrast to the previous look. It features the actor holding a button close to his right eye and trying to see through it. He is also seen smiling in the poster.

Prithviraj talks about The Goat Life

Prithviraj shared the post on his own X account and wrote in the caption, "Thank you brother man! @dulQuer (red heart emoticon)." The actor had opened up about the process of making the film in a media interaction a few weeks ago. He said, “I knew The Goat Life was a difficult film to make, and I was fully aware of the challenges I’d face throughout the making of the film. Despite that, it pushed me to my limits, both physically and mentally. I have dedicated five years to my character in the film, Najeeb. Having gone through extreme physical transformations more than once, it was my goal to perfect the look and feel of the character.”

Being shot in multiple countries around the world, the film is touted to be the biggest-ever venture in the Malayalam film industry, setting new benchmarks in production standards, storytelling, and acting prowess. The Goat Life also stars Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Gokul, Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in key roles. The film’s music direction and sound design are helmed by Academy Award winners AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty, respectively. The Goat Life will be released in theatres near you on 10th April 2024, in five languages: Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

