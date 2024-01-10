close_game
Prabhas unveils Salaar co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran's first-look from The Goat Life

Prabhas unveils Salaar co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first-look from The Goat Life

Jan 10, 2024

Directed by National Award-winner Blessy, the Malayalam survival drama has been touted as ‘the greatest survival adventure ever.’

After a decade-long wait post 2013’s Kalimannu, National Award-winning director Blessy is making a comeback with the Malayalam film, The Goat Life. Prabhas took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the first-look of his Salaar co-star, Prithviraj Sukumaran, from the film. The makers have called the film ‘the greatest survival adventure ever’ to be based on a true story. (Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran: ‘I view films through the lens of an audience’)

Prithviraj says he was pushed both mentally and physically while playing this role
Prithviraj says he was pushed both mentally and physically while playing this role

‘Thrilled to unveil the first-look’

In the first-look shared by Prabhas, Prithviraj can be seen looking rugged in long hair and beard. The actor even lost weight to play the demanding role. Sharing it, Prabhas wrote, “Thrilled to unveil the first-look poster of Prithviraj Sir’s #TheGoatLife - a journey of the indomitable human spirit! Embark on this extraordinary survival adventure starting April 10th, 2024.” Thanking him, Prithviraj wrote, “Thank you my #Salaar.”

A screen grab of Prabhas' Instagram post
A screen grab of Prabhas' Instagram post

‘I dedicated five years to this character’

Talking about the film at the first-launch, Prithviraj said, “I knew The Goat Life was a difficult film to make, and I was fully aware of the challenges I’d face throughout the making of the film. Despite that, it pushed me to my limits, both physically and mentally. I have dedicated five years to my character in the film, Najeeb. Having gone through extreme physical transformations more than once, it was my goal to perfect the look and feel of the character.”

About The Goat Life

The Goat Life also stars Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Gokul, Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in key roles. The film’s music has been composed by Oscar winner AR Rahman with Resul Pookutty, also an Academy Award winner, taking care of the sound design. Having been shot in multiple countries, The Goat Life is one of the biggest projects ever made in Malayalam cinema. The film will release on April 10 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada also.

