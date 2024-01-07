Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire box office collection day 17 – Prabhas’ film is expected to make 392.1 crore in India

Prashanth Neel’s Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire hit screens two weeks ago, clashing with Rajkumari Hirani’s Dunki at the box office worldwide. The film, which sees Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles, apart from Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy in key roles, has done decent business in India. According to Sacnilk.com, here’s how much the film is touted to have made in India. (Also Read: Salaar box office collection day 16: Prabhas film witnesses slight growth, earns over ₹5 cr in India) Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and the cast of Salaar

Box office numbers

According to the advanced numbers as provided by the website, Salaar is expected to rake in ₹4.09 crore on its 17th day. The film collected ₹308 crore in its first week, with its week two collecting only ₹70.1 crore in India. On day 15, the film is estimated to have made ₹3.65 crore, ₹5.45 crore on day 16 and the final numbers of day 17 are yet to be finalised.

Release in Spain and Japan

The makers of the film took to X to announce that the film will be released in Spain and Japan. “#SalaarCeaseFire is releasing in Latin America on 7th March 2024, in Spanish. @IndiaCinepolis,” wrote the official handle of Salaar, announcing the film’s release by India Cinepolis in Latin America.

On Sunday, they announced that the film will also be released in Japan, writing, “#SalaarCeaseFire is coming to theatres across Japan this Summer. Release by @movietwin2.” Prabhas has a massive fan base in Japan, owing to the success of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali.

About Salaar

Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar tells the story of two childhood friends turned enemies. Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, Salaar focuses on the relationships Prabhas’ Deva shares with his mother, played by Easwari Rai, Aadya, played by Shruti and Varadharaja Mannar, played by Prithviraj.

The film received good response from the critics and audience alike. The conclusion of part 1 of the film sets things up for a sequel which is yet to go on-floors. The sequel is expected to hit screens in 2025 or later, given that Prashanth also has a film with Jr NTR lined up.

