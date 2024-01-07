Salaar box office collection day 16: Prabhas film witnesses slight growth, earns over 5 cr in India

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire box office collection day 16: Fronted by Prabhas, the film released in theatres in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22 last year. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned over ₹385 crore in India by Saturday. (Also Read | Salaar box office collection day 15) Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran play childhood friends in Salaar.

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire India box office collection

As per the report, the film minted ₹308 crore [Telugu: ₹186.05 crore; Malayalam: ₹9.65 crore; Tamil: ₹15.2 crore; Kannada: ₹4.6 crore; Hindi: ₹92.5 crore] during week one. In the second week, the film minted ₹70.1 crore [Telugu: ₹24.45 crore; Malayalam: ₹1.11 crore; Tamil: ₹2.75 crore; Kannada: ₹54 lakhs; Hindi: ₹41.25 crore].

Salaar earned ₹3.65 crore [Telugu: ₹95 lakh; Malayalam: ₹3 lakh; Tamil: ₹14 lakh; Kannada: ₹3 lakh; Hindi: ₹2.5 crore] on day 15. The film minted ₹5.25 crore nett in India on its 16th day for all languages as per early estimates. So far, the film has garnered ₹387 crore.

Salaar to release in Spanish

Salaar is all set to release its Spanish version in Latin America. Makers took to their official X handle and wrote recently, "#SalaarCeaseFire se estrenara en America Latina el 7 de marzo de 2024, en espanol, lanzado por @Cinepolis. !Preparate para la accion epica! #SalaarCeaseFire is releasing in Latin America on 7th March 2024, in Spanish." The Spanish version will be released by Cinepolis which holds 72.5% of the market share in the region. The film will be released in Latin America on March 7.

Prabhas on Salaar

Recently, in response to the film's success, Prabhas had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing Salaar's fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team. Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the viewers.”

