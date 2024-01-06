Salaar box office collection day 15: Prabhas film dips further, mints just over 3 crore in India on third Friday

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire box office collection day 15: The film, which stars Prabhas in the lead role, released in theatres on December 22 last year in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned over ₹380 crore in India by Friday. (Also Read | Salaar worldwide box office collection day 14) Prabhas plays the titular role in Salaar.

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire India box office collection

As per the report, the film minted ₹308 crore [Telugu: ₹186.05 crore; Malayalam: ₹9.65 crore; Tamil: ₹15.2 crore; Kannada: ₹4.6 crore; Hindi: ₹92.5 crore] during week one.

In the second week, the film minted ₹70.1 crore [Telugu: ₹24.45 crore; Malayalam: ₹1.11 crore; Tamil: ₹2.75 crore; Kannada: ₹54 lakhs; Hindi: ₹41.25 crore]. Salaar earned ₹3.50 crore nett in India on its 15th day for all languages. So far, the film has garnered ₹381.60 crore.

About Salaar

Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu. Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). In the film, Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films and directed by Prashanth Neel.

Salaar to release in Spanish

Salaar is all set to release its Spanish version in Latin America. Makers took to their official X handle and wrote recently, "#SalaarCeaseFire se estrenara en America Latina el 7 de marzo de 2024, en espanol, lanzado por @Cinepolis. !Preparate para la accion epica! #SalaarCeaseFire is releasing in Latin America on 7th March 2024, in Spanish." The Spanish version will be released by Cinepolis which holds 72.5% of the market share in the region. The film will be released in Latin America on March 7.

Prabhas on Salaar

Recently, in response to the film's success, Prabhas had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing Salaar's fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team. Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the viewers."

