Salaar worldwide box office collection day 14: Prabhas film eying 700 crore club despite dip in numbers

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 05, 2024 03:41 PM IST

Salaar worldwide box office collection day 14: The Prabhas-starrer takes total to ₹659.6 crore. It earned ₹9.28 crore yesterday.

Salaar worldwide box office collection day 14: Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has received love from every corner of the world. The film has become one of the highest grossers of 2023. As Salaar enters week 3, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared that it grossed a little less than 10 crore on its second Thursday at the worldwide box office. Also read: Prabhas' Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire joins Baahubali 2, other Telugu blockbusters in 650 cr club

Salaar worldwide box office collection day 14: The Prabhas-starrer was released around Christmas.
Salaar worldwide box office collection

On Friday, Manobala Vijayabalan shared the latest box office numbers of the action film, which was released on December 22. He wrote on X, "Salaar worldwide box office... Prabhas' Salaar is marching towards 675 crore gross mark. Day 1 176.52 crore, day 2 101.39 crore, day 3 95.24 crore, day 4 76.91 crore, day 5 40.17 crore, day 6 31.62 crore, day 7 20.78 crore, day 8 14.21 crore, day 9 21.45 crore, day 10 23.09 crore, day 11 25.81 crore, day 12 12.15 crore, day 13 11.07 crore, day 14 9.28 crore. Total 659.69 crore."

Earlier, Manobala Vijayabalan had tweeted that the Prashanth Neel directorial was now the fifth highest-grossing movie from the south Indian film industry, after Rajinikanth's 2.0, Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, and SS Rajamouli's films, RRR and Baahubali 2. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office. Dunki was released on December 21.

About Salaar

Directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF: Chapter 2 fame, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire hit screens worldwide in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. The action film is the first collaboration between Prashanth and Prabhas. Recently, in an interview with India Today, Prabhas had opened up on the timeline for Salaar 2, which is being dubbed Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam. He said he will soon begin filming for the sequel.

Besides Prabhas, Salaar stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in prominent roles. The action film also features Tinnu Anand, Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and others. The film revolves around a gang leader, who tries to keep a promise made to his dying friend.

