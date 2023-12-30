Prashanth Neel reacts to social media 'war' between Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki: It's nasty

Prashanth Neel has said that his film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is not at war with Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role. Salaar, featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles, as well as Dunki released around Christmas and the box office clash between the two has been making news. Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Prashanth spoke about possessive fans, who made the Christmas clash between the two eagerly-anticipated films ugly. Also read: Rajkumar Hirani calls Shah Rukh 'very brave actor', talks about Dunki box office Prabhas in Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dunki.

'There is no war between Dunki and Salaar'

Prashanth Neel said, "This is what happens in cinema. You root for your heroes and the emotions get the better of you. It might be that way (war) for the fans but for us, we are not trying to compete with one another. We are both trying to survive together. I do not advocate of being a part of something like that. It's nasty is what I heard. And I really wish it did not come down to something like that because both the stars are huge in Indian cinema and they deserve all the respect that they have accumulated over the years. The whole environment is not good for the cinema also. You rather ignore it because there is no way to control something like that. You just let it pass."

The filmmaker added, “There is no war between Dunki and Salaar. I don't think either of us think like that. I don't think makers of Dunki think like that, I don't think the makers of Salaar think like that. We are here to survive and we are here to impress the audience. We are here to entertain the audience. We are not here to compete amongst ourselves. This is not a cricket match.”

Dunki and Salaar's box office clash

As fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas continue to rally behind their latest releases, Dunki and Salaar, respectively, and even post against each other, both films have been doing well at the box office, with Salaar taking the lead. As per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Salaar has grossed ₹556.84 crore in eight days. Meanwhile, Dunki grossed ₹323.77 crore in eight days, as per the makers.

