Theatre chain denies unfair theatre practices towards Prabhas’ Salaar in favour of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki

The Salaar vs Dunki fight reached new heights on Wednesday when the makers took the decision to not screen the Telugu film at PVR INOX properties in south India. It was alleged that the theatre chain had allocated their single screens to Dunki in the north, despite promising the team of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire that they would get equal importance. Even as reports of this broke, the theatre chain worked quickly to counter the news with statements. (Also Read: Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire vs Dunki – Here's why the Telugu film may not screen at these theatre chains in the south) Dunki and Salaar will clash at the box office this weekend

‘Salaar will release pan-India’

In a statement shared with the press, PVR Inox wrote, “We have come across some speculative media reports about the film SALAAR and its release at PVR INOX Cinemas. We would like to clarify that these reports are incorrect, SALAAR is one of the most anticipated films of the year and it’s releasing across pan India PVR INOX cinemas on the scheduled release date i.e., 22 December 2023. statement from PVR INOX.”

‘Everything will fall in place’

Kamal Gianchandani Co-Chief Executive Officer at PVR INOX Ltd wrote on his X account, “We have come across some absurd internet posts regarding unfair showcasing practices at PVRINOX. No one has greater respect and appreciation for all the Producers releasing their films in our theatres than all of us at PVRINOX.” He added, “Commercial disagreements is par for the course with big films releasing on the same date. Not the first time. Won’t be the last time. Everything will fall in place soon. Please put these ridiculous theories to bed.”

The issue

Sources inform Hindustan Times that the makers of Dunki have been allegedly trying to monopolise screens up north, forcing them to withhold release in PVR INOX screens in the south. “Team Salaar was promised that both films would have equal importance and get equal single screens in north India. But team Dunki has now asked single screen owners to pick their film over Salaar," they alleged, adding, “While there were always rumours that Dunki would be allotted more screens, the team of Salaar believed them. But now, single screens managed by PVR-INOX and Miraj Cinemas are picking only Dunki and this has been a shock to the team.”

About Salaar

Starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, Salaar will hit screens on December 22 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The film is set in the fictional city of Khansar and tells the story of two childhood friends turned enemies.

