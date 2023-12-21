Salaar collects 30 crore in advance bookings, Dunki trails behind at 15 crore

Dunki vs Salaar: Shah Rukh Khan's third film of the year, Dunki, released in theatres on Thursday with tickets worth ₹15.41 crore booked in advance. According to a report on Sacnilk.com, 5.6 lakh tickets for 15,014 shows were sold for the opening day. Another report on the portal claims tickets worth ₹29.35 crore have already been sold for Prabhas' Salaar which will release in theatres on Friday. Also read: Dunki vs Salaar box office prediction: Should we expect a desi Barbenheimer? Experts weigh in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is out in theatres and will be followed by Salaar on Friday.

Salaar advance booking status

Dunki is only available in Hindi while Salaar is releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. As per a Sacnilk report, more than 14 lakh tickets for 10,434 shows have been sold in India for Salaar's Friday release. The Telugu version alone has recorded an advance booking collection of ₹23.5 crore so far. Tickets worth ₹2.7 crore for Hindi shows, ₹1.6 crore for Malayalam, ₹1 crore for Tamil and ₹25 lakh for Kannada shows have been booked in advance. There is still one more day to go for the film's opening.

Salaar not getting enough screens?

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan has pointed out the alleged unfair split of screens between the two big films. He tweeted on Wednesday: "Pan India Star #Prabhas' #Salaar unlikely to release in PVR INOX due to unfair screen sharing with #ShahRukhKhan's #Dunki. #BoycottPVRInox. “The makers have withdrawn the release of Salaar from the multiplex chains in the South Indian Markets. They won't be releasing Salaar in any of their properties in the South Market.” “Hombale team is planning to take stern action against Ajay Bijli & PVR-Inox in the time to come as the decision has been made by him.”

Manobala Vijayabalan on unfair screen sharing.

Dunki has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover in prominent roles. It is based on an illegal immigration.

Salaar is set in the fictional city of Khansaar and revolves around two friends Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who end up becoming arch rivals. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Shruti Haasan.

