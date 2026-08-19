IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Familiar rivals meet in a high-stakes do-or-die clash, starting XIs revealed
IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup: Harmanpreet Singh's India looks to seal qualification into the next round.
- 25 Sec agoIND vs PAK LIVE Score: Check out the lineups!
- 2 Mins agoIND vs PAK LIVE Score: Head-to-head record
- 12 Mins agoIND vs PAK LIVE Score: Where will live streaming be available?
- 21 Mins agoIND vs PAK LIVE Score: What are the stakes?
- 32 Mins agoIND vs PAK LIVE Score
IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup: It's time for another India versus Pakistan contest in the Men's Hockey World Cup. The Pool D meeting at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen comes with significant consequences for both teams as they fight to keep their tournament campaigns alive. India head into the contest with three points after opening their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Wales. Harmanpreet Singh's side then suffered a 2-4 defeat against England, leaving the team with little room for complacency heading into the final pool fixture....Read More
Pakistan, meanwhile, are under even greater pressure. They began their World Cup campaign with a 1-4 loss to England before responding with a crucial win over Wales. India need at least a draw to secure second place in Pool D, while Pakistan must win to keep their campaign alive. India have three points, while Pakistan have one. The fixture has generated enormous interest, with the 10,000-capacity Wagener Stadium sold out for the contest.
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Check out the lineups!
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Both India and Pakistan have revealed their starting XIs.
Here are the teams:
India: Abhishek, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Suraj Karkera (goalkeeper), Rajinder Singh
Pakistan: Muhammad Abdullah, Sufyan Khan, Moin Shakeel, Hannan Shahid, Zikriya Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Ammad Butt, Abdul Rehman, Umar Mustafa, Abu Mahmood (captain), Ali Raza (goalkeeper)
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Head-to-head record
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: India and Pakistan have so far played 28 matches against each other with the former winning 19 times. Pakistan have emerged on the right side of the result five times while four matches have ended as draws.
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Where will live streaming be available?
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: The live streaming for this crucial Group D encounter will be available on JioHotstar. On the other hand, the fans can watch the match on the Star Sports Network on the television.
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: What are the stakes?
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: The high-profile encounter between the two teams is of great relevance for both teams. India need at least a draw to seal qualification for the next round while Pakistan cannot do with anything less than a win. Plenty of high stakes!
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Hello and welcome!
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the crucial men's Hockey World Cup match between India and Pakistan. Live action to begin at 6:30 PM IST. Stay tuned!