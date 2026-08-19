IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Familiar rivals meet in a high-stakes do-or-die clash, starting XIs revealed

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IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup: Harmanpreet Singh's India looks to seal qualification

IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup: It's time for another India versus Pakistan contest in the Men's Hockey World Cup. The Pool D meeting at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen comes with significant consequences for both teams as they fight to keep their tournament campaigns alive. India head into the contest with three points after opening their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Wales. Harmanpreet Singh's side then suffered a 2-4 defeat against England, leaving the team with little room for complacency heading into the final pool fixture. Pakistan, meanwhile, are under even greater pressure. They began their World Cup campaign with a 1-4 loss to England before responding with a crucial win over Wales. India need at least a draw to secure second place in Pool D, while Pakistan must win to keep their campaign alive. India have three points, while Pakistan have one. The fixture has generated enormous interest, with the 10,000-capacity Wagener Stadium sold out for the contest. ...Read More

Pakistan, meanwhile, are under even greater pressure. They began their World Cup campaign with a 1-4 loss to England before responding with a crucial win over Wales. India need at least a draw to secure second place in Pool D, while Pakistan must win to keep their campaign alive. India have three points, while Pakistan have one. The fixture has generated enormous interest, with the 10,000-capacity Wagener Stadium sold out for the contest.