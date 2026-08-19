Dileep, Manju Warrier grab attention as they make rare appearance at same event years after contentious divorce. Watch

In a rare instance, Dileep and Manju both attended the theatre's launch. The event also saw numerous celebrities, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban, Shane Nigam, and others, in attendance. Kerala chief minister VD Satheesan inaugurated the new theatre, with Prithviraj standing by his side. However, it’s the former couple that caught everyone’s attention. Both dressed in shirts and trousers, they were spotted chatting away with the other guests. Fans couldn’t help but comment about how long it had been since they were spotted publicly in the same vicinity.

Malayalam actors Dileep and Manju Warrier grabbed attention when they attended the same event in Kerala years after their contentious divorce. The former couple attended the launch of Magic Frames Cinemas’ new theatre at Kakkanad. Videos from the event show them interacting with other guests, but not with each other.

Manju Warrier and Dileep’s marriage and divorce Manju and Dileep married in 1998 at the Aluva Sri Krishna Temple and have a daughter named Meenakshi. Their divorce was filed in 2014 and granted by the court in 2015. Dileep initially filed for divorce, citing cruelty. However, it was later withdrawn in response to a joint petition. Reports state that Manju did not contest Dileep's request for custody of their daughter or seek alimony. In 2016, he married actor Kavya Madhavan. They also have a daughter named Mahalakshmi.

In 2017, Dileep was questioned by the Kerala police in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of an actress. The trial began in 2018 in Ernakulam and lasted eight years. This case led to the formation of the Justice Hema Committee Report by the state government to investigate corruption and other illegal practices in the film industry. In 2022, the actress publicly revealed her identity. In 2025, the Ernakulam Principal District and Sessions Court acquitted Dileep of all charges. The actor had celebrated his win with family.

After the verdict, the actress alleged that her fundamental rights were violated during the trial. She expressed gratitude to the court for finding six other accused in the case guilty.