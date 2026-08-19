Dileep, Manju Warrier grab attention as they make rare appearance at same event years after contentious divorce. Watch
Actors Dileep and Manju Warrier were married but split after a few years. The former couple was spotted attending the same event.
Malayalam actors Dileep and Manju Warrier grabbed attention when they attended the same event in Kerala years after their contentious divorce. The former couple attended the launch of Magic Frames Cinemas’ new theatre at Kakkanad. Videos from the event show them interacting with other guests, but not with each other.
Dileep, Manju Warrier attend same event
In a rare instance, Dileep and Manju both attended the theatre's launch. The event also saw numerous celebrities, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban, Shane Nigam, and others, in attendance. Kerala chief minister VD Satheesan inaugurated the new theatre, with Prithviraj standing by his side. However, it’s the former couple that caught everyone’s attention. Both dressed in shirts and trousers, they were spotted chatting away with the other guests. Fans couldn’t help but comment about how long it had been since they were spotted publicly in the same vicinity.
Manju Warrier and Dileep’s marriage and divorce
Manju and Dileep married in 1998 at the Aluva Sri Krishna Temple and have a daughter named Meenakshi. Their divorce was filed in 2014 and granted by the court in 2015. Dileep initially filed for divorce, citing cruelty. However, it was later withdrawn in response to a joint petition. Reports state that Manju did not contest Dileep's request for custody of their daughter or seek alimony. In 2016, he married actor Kavya Madhavan. They also have a daughter named Mahalakshmi.
In 2017, Dileep was questioned by the Kerala police in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of an actress. The trial began in 2018 in Ernakulam and lasted eight years. This case led to the formation of the Justice Hema Committee Report by the state government to investigate corruption and other illegal practices in the film industry. In 2022, the actress publicly revealed her identity. In 2025, the Ernakulam Principal District and Sessions Court acquitted Dileep of all charges. The actor had celebrated his win with family.
After the verdict, the actress alleged that her fundamental rights were violated during the trial. She expressed gratitude to the court for finding six other accused in the case guilty.
Manju and Dileep’s recent work
In 2025, Manju starred in L2: Empuraan, and this year she starred in Mr X. She now has Nere Chovva, HappiLoop, Odiyan: The Age of Illusion, and Ameriki Pandit lined up. Dileep starred in Prince and Family and Bha Bha Bha last year. He has Neekkam lined up.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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