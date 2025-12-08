‘Manju Warrier first suggested conspiracy against me’: Dileep blames ex-wife in 1st statement after acquittal

Malayalam actor Dileep was acquitted in the 2017 sexual assault case of a Mollywood actress on Monday. Shortly after his acquittal, the actor spoke to the press and alleged that there was a ‘conspiracy’ to make him an accused in the case, claiming he was the ‘real victim’. He blamed his ex-wife, actor Manju Warrier, some police officials and a section of the media for the alleged conspiracy against him. Read his first statement. (Also Read: Malayalam actor Dileep acquitted in 2017 actress assault case) Dileep alleged there was a 'real conspiracy' to make him an accused in the case and blamed Manju Warrier.

Dileep brings up ex-wife Manju Warrier after aquittal

Dileep spoke to the reporters outside the courthouse and claimed that his name was brought up in the case only to destroy his image. “It was done to destroy my career, image, and life in society,” he said.

He then criticised his ex-wife, Manju and said that the entire conspiracy against him only began after her statement. “It was Manju Warrier who first suggested that there was a criminal conspiracy in the case. That was when the conspiracy against me began,” alleged Dileep. He also made a claim that a ‘top woman police officer’ and a group of ‘criminal police’ were chosen by her to probe the case.

Accuses police of fabricating against him

Dileep also accused the police of fabricating a false story against him with the help of the prime accused, Pulsar Suni. “They (police) got together with the prime accused and his jailmates to concoct a fake story against me. They collaborated with some media outlets and disseminated this false story on social media,” claimed the actor.

He added, “Today, that false narrative, fabricated by the police, was shattered in the court.” Dileep also thanked his family, lawyers and fans for supporting him through all these years of legal battle. This came after the Ernakulam Principal Sessions on Monday acquitted Dileep in the case.

The 2017 actress assault case

An actress was assaulted after several men forced their way into the car she was travelling in on February 17, 2017 and kept it under their control for two hours. The ten accused who faced trial in the case are Sunil (aka Pulsar Suni), Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh VP, Salim H, Pradeep, Charly Thomas, Dileep (aka P Gopalakrishnan), Sanil Kumar (aka Mesthri Sanil), and Sharath.

Dileep was arrested in the case on July 10, 2017, after the investigating team found that Sunil had allegedly sent him a letter from jail. It was alleged that he paid men to assault the actress and film it. In court, the prosecution claimed that the assault survivor had informed Dileep’s ex-wife, Manju, of his affair with another actress. The lawyers also claimed there was a fight that broke out between Dileep and the assaulted actress in 2016 over this.

However, the court found six of those accused guilty, including Sunil, and acquitted Dileep and three others in the case. The verdict was pronounced by Ernakulam Principal Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese, who had concluded the lengthy trial on November 25. During the proceedings, numerous celebrity witnesses turned hostile, while two witnesses, MLA PT Thomas and director Balachandra Kumar, died.