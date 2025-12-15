Manju Warrier says ‘justice for survivor is still incomplete’ after ex-husband Dileep's acquittal in 2017 assault case

Malayalam actor Dileep was acquitted on Monday in the 2017 sexual assault case involving a female Mollywood actor. Soon after the verdict, he accused his ex-wife Manju Warrier of conspiring against him. Now, Manju has reacted to the court’s decision, stating that justice for the survivor remains “incomplete”. Manju Warrier shares a statement after Dileep was acquitted in 2017 assault case.

Manju Warrier reacts to Dileep's acquittal

On Sunday, Manju took to Instagram to share a statement criticising the verdict that led to Dileep’s acquittal. She wrote, “I have the utmost respect for the Honourable Court. But in this case, justice for the survivor is still incomplete. Only those who physically committed the crime have been punished. The mind that planned and enabled this heinous act, whoever that may be, still walks free, and that is terrifying. Justice will be complete only when everyone behind this crime is held accountable.”

Her note further read, “This is not just for one survivor. This is for every girl, every woman, every human being who deserves to walk with courage, head held high, without fear in their workplaces, on the streets, and in life. With her. Then, now, and always.”

After his acquittal, Dileep addressed the media and alleged that there was a “conspiracy” to frame him in the case, claiming that he was the “real victim”. He accused his ex-wife of allegedly conspiring against him and said, “It was done to destroy my career, image and life in society. It was Manju Warrier who first suggested that there was a criminal conspiracy in the case. That was when the conspiracy against me began.”

About the 2017 assault case

The female actor was assaulted on February 17, 2017, after a group of men allegedly forced their way into her car and held her captive for nearly two hours. Ten people were tried in the case. Dileep was arrested in July 2017 on allegations that he had paid the attackers to carry out and record the assault. The prosecution claimed that the survivor had informed Manju Warrier about Dileep’s alleged affair with another actor, following which a dispute reportedly arose between Dileep and the survivor in 2016.

However, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court found only six of the accused guilty, including the prime accused Sunil, while Dileep and three others were acquitted. The verdict was delivered by Judge Honey M Varghese after the trial concluded on November 25.