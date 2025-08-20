Mammootty confirms recovery from health issues; Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier celebrate

Malayalam star Mammootty has been sick for a while now due to an unspecified health issue. The actor has even refrained from shooting. His close aide George posted on his behalf on Instagram to update fans that he has recovered from the health scare. Not just fans, but even Mammootty’s friends from the industry, like Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Manju Warrier, expressed joy at the news. Mohanlal was happy that his friend Mammootty had recovered from a health scare.

Mammootty confirms recovery from health scare

George, who is Mammootty’s personal secretary and the MD of his production house, Mammootty Kampany, posted on the star’s behalf on his Instagram. The post reads: “I stand in front of you with my eyes filled with joy. And for those who prayed, to those who stood with me, to those who comforted me, saying that nothing will happen, with unending love, dear ones... Thank you!” The actor and his team did not specify what health issue he had.

Mohanlal and other celebs react to the good news

As soon as the news was out, Mohanlal posted a picture of him kissing Mammootty’s cheek at an event on his Facebook with hugs and red heart emojis. Prithviraj posted Mammootty’s picture on his Instagram stories, writing, “Cannot wait to see you back on the big screen Mammukka!” Manju posted a picture of them together, writing, “Welcome back, Tiger!” Tovino Thomas wrote equally excited, “Welcome back chief.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran was happy that Mammootty got a clean chit of health.

Actor VK Sreeraman wrote in a touching Facebook post that Mammootty had called him to tell him that he ‘passed the last test’. He wrote that the actor called him when he was in a rickshaw, leading him to miss the call. When he called him back again, the star said, “I passed the last test,” to which Sreeraman replied, “Is that such a big deal? I already knew you would pass.”

MP John Brittas, one of Mammootty’s close friends, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Dear Mammukka, @mammukka, Your strength and resilience are truly inspiring! We’re overjoyed to see you back, and we need your vibrant presence, charm, and leadership for many years to come….With love, JB.”

Mammootty's health scare

Earlier this year, rumours swirled that Mammootty was sick, with some speculating that he had cancer. However, in March, his team denied it, telling MidDay, “It is fake news. He is on vacation because he is fasting for Ramzan. He is on a break from his shoot schedule as well because of that. In fact, after the break, he will go back to shooting for Mahesh Narayanan’s film with Mohanlal.” The same month, Mohanlal prayed for Mammootty at Sabarimala, which led to controversy for religious reasons.

In June, John spoke to Reporter TV and confirmed that Mammootty was facing a ‘minor health issue’. He said, “Mammootty is suffering from a minor health complication and is currently receiving treatment. He is okay, and I just had a phone conversation with him. In recent days, we have been sharing such details as well.” Mammootty, his family, and his team have, however, remained mum about why the actor was still on a break.

Now, it looks like Mammootty is ready to return to the screen. Kalamkaval, in which he plays Cyanide Mohan, will be released in theatres on 9 October. He will also feature in a film titled Patriot with Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil.