Mohanlal praying for Mammootty's well-being at Sabarimala draws ire: ‘Contradicts Islamic principles’

Controversy erupted after news broke that Mohanlal had offered prayers at Sabarimala earlier this month for his friend Mammootty’s health. Critics were miffed at a puja being performed in Mammootty’s name, given that he’s Muslim, pointing out that it was against ‘Islamic principles’. A TOI report states that it has sparked controversy within the Muslim community. (Also Read: Mammootty's team dismisses cancer rumours, reveals actor is on a vacation) Mohanlal and Mammootty have been friends for years now despite being competitors in the Malayalam film industry.

Mohanlal, Mammootty draw ire for Sabarimala puja

Columnist and former editor of Jamaathe Islami’s publication Madhyamam Daily reportedly raised concerns about the puja on social media. In a video, he stated that if Mohanlal made the offering with Mammootty’s approval, the latter should apologise to the Muslim community.

The publication translated what he said in Malayalam: “If Mohanlal acted independently based on his personal beliefs, then there was no issue to address. Whether Mammootty was directly involved or if his associates were responsible, such actions contradicted Islamic principles.” But after he received backlash, he reportedly deleted his post.

Nasar Faizy Koodathayi, a prominent figure of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, an influential body of Sunni scholars in Kerala, also shared similar views. He also stated that the offering would be incorrect if offered with Mammootty’s permission.

“There is no issue with Mohanlal, a Hindu devotee, praying for Mammootty per his religious customs and preferences. This matter should not warrant debate or discussion. However, if the ritual were performed with Mammootty's knowledge or consent, it would be considered inappropriate,” he reportedly said.

Koodathayi also reportedly clarified in a follow-up statement, “It is not only acceptable but also a necessary duty for a Muslim to pray to Allah for the recovery of a non-Muslim friend. If a non-Muslim prays for their Muslim friend's recovery according to their own faith, and if it is not wrong according to that faith, then a Muslim has no reason to interfere.”

Mohanlal offers prayers for Mammootty at Sabarimala

On March 18, Mohanlal had gone to Sabarimala. During the Usha Puja, he gave the priest a note mentioning Mammootty’s birth name as Muhammed Kutty and his birth star as Vishakham. A receipt issued for the same by the Devaswom office was leaked online.

When asked about it at the Chennai event for his upcoming film L2 Empuraan, Mohanlal reportedly hinted that it could have been leaked by an official of the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the Lord Ayyapa shrine. The board, however, denied this to the press, clarifying that they weren’t at fault.