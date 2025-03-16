Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mammootty's team dismisses cancer rumours, reveals actor is on a vacation

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Mar 16, 2025 09:27 PM IST

Mammootty's team has cleared the air after rumours of him being diagnosed with cancer started doing the rounds on the internet.

Mammootty is considered one of the most prolific actors of his generation. In the last few days, there were rumours doing the rounds of social media that the actor has been diagnosed with cancer and will be taking a break from acting. The actor's team has now dismissed the speculations in a new statement to Midday, sharing that the actor is doing completely fine. (Also read: Mammootty supports Hema Committee report; reveals why he ‘waited this long’ to react: 'I wholeheartedly welcome...')

Mammootty's team has share an update about the actor.
Mammootty's team has share an update about the actor.

What the actor's team said

The statement read, "It is fake news. He is on vacation because he is fasting for Ramzan. He is on a break from his shoot schedule as well because of that. In fact, after the break he will go back to shooting for Mahesh Narayanan’s film with Mohanlal.”

About his next

Fans are eagerly waiting to catch Mahesh Narayanan's film, which will bring two superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal on screen, after several years. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, and is tentatively titled MMM (Mammootty, Mohanlal, Mahesh Narayanan).

Mammootty won his 15th Filmfare Award for the 2023 film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. The actor also gained widespread acclaim for Kaathal: The Core. He was last seen in Dominic and the Ladies' Purse.

The film revolved around an ex-cop and struggling detective, Dominic, agrees to find the owner of a lost purse. Unbeknownst to him, he’s drawn into a big conspiracy. Gokul Suresh, Lena, Siddique, Vijay Babu and Viji Venkatesh also star in the thriller produced by Mammootty under his production house, Mammootty Kampany.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The film's pace is extremely slow and tests your patience in some parts, like the unnecessary songs or the badly choreographed fights, for instance. You wish the director would just get on with the investigation. There are some red herrings and subversions thrown in the form of various characters, but some of these scenes are tedious.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On