Mammootty's team dismisses cancer rumours, reveals actor is on a vacation

Mammootty is considered one of the most prolific actors of his generation. In the last few days, there were rumours doing the rounds of social media that the actor has been diagnosed with cancer and will be taking a break from acting. The actor's team has now dismissed the speculations in a new statement to Midday, sharing that the actor is doing completely fine. (Also read: Mammootty supports Hema Committee report; reveals why he ‘waited this long’ to react: 'I wholeheartedly welcome...') Mammootty's team has share an update about the actor.

What the actor's team said

The statement read, "It is fake news. He is on vacation because he is fasting for Ramzan. He is on a break from his shoot schedule as well because of that. In fact, after the break he will go back to shooting for Mahesh Narayanan’s film with Mohanlal.”

About his next

Fans are eagerly waiting to catch Mahesh Narayanan's film, which will bring two superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal on screen, after several years. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, and is tentatively titled MMM (Mammootty, Mohanlal, Mahesh Narayanan).

Mammootty won his 15th Filmfare Award for the 2023 film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. The actor also gained widespread acclaim for Kaathal: The Core. He was last seen in Dominic and the Ladies' Purse.

The film revolved around an ex-cop and struggling detective, Dominic, agrees to find the owner of a lost purse. Unbeknownst to him, he’s drawn into a big conspiracy. Gokul Suresh, Lena, Siddique, Vijay Babu and Viji Venkatesh also star in the thriller produced by Mammootty under his production house, Mammootty Kampany.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The film's pace is extremely slow and tests your patience in some parts, like the unnecessary songs or the badly choreographed fights, for instance. You wish the director would just get on with the investigation. There are some red herrings and subversions thrown in the form of various characters, but some of these scenes are tedious.”