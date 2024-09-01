Mammootty supports Hema Committee report; reveals why he ‘waited this long’ to react: 'I wholeheartedly welcome...'

‘Let the police investigate’

"I wholeheartedly welcome and support the recommendations and solutions said in the Hema Committee report. It is time for all associations in the film industry to join hands and implement them. On the complaints that have been raised now police investigation is progressing (sic)," Mammootty wrote in Malayalam on Facebook as reported by India Today.

He added, "The full version of the Justice Hema Committee report is before the court. Let the police investigate honestly. Let the court decide the punishments. There is no 'powerhouse' in cinema. Cinema is not an arena where such things can exist. The practical recommendations of the Hema Committee report must be enacted if there are legal hurdles. Ultimately, cinema must survive."

Why he 'waited this long’

Sharing why he took time to react to the findings of the report, the actor said, "The organisation (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) and its leadership should react first. I believe that I should give my opinion as a member only after their responses, that is why I waited this long."

More about the Hema Committee report

Earlier this month, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public. It contains shocking accounts alleging harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals. The 235-page report, published after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry.

The report of the three-member panel headed by a former judge of the Kerala High Court and set up by the state government in 2017, was submitted to the Pinrayi-led Kerala government in December 2019 and made public only this month.