Prithviraj Sukumaran ‘not shocked’ by Hema Committee report: ‘It is important to punish those who commit sexual abuse’

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has spoken out about recent revelations about the Malayalam film industry. According to Onmanorama, the actor addressed the press at the launch of his football club, Forca Kochi HC, where he spoke about the Hema Committee report and more. (Also Read: ‘Mohanlal has lost his ability to respond’: Malayalam actor Shammy Thilakan amid sexual misconduct allegations) Prithviraj Sukumaran spoke about the recent allegations pertaining the Malayalam film industry,

‘The findings should be treated seriously’

Prithviraj stated that people facing harassment allegations should step down from positions of power and that stringent measures should be taken based on the Hema Committee report. He also stated that the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) had erred in handling the issue since the findings.

He said, “The findings in the report should be treated very seriously. It is important to punish those who have committed sexual abuse. Those in positions of power should step aside while facing such allegations.” Surprisingly, Prithviraj reportedly claimed that he was ‘not shocked’ by the findings in the report. “My responsibility does not end with just ensuring that my movie location is safe, it is important that the entire industry is safe for people,” he added.

According to the website, Prithviraj also said that he cannot ‘deny’ there are people within the Malayalam film industry who have banned those who speak out against them. “I cannot deny there is no organised power within the film industry just because I haven’t faced it. Action should be taken if such an organised activity to ban artistes is prevalent,” he said.

What’s happening in Mollywood

The report by the Justice Hema Committee, constituted by the Kerala government after the alleged assault case by Dileep in 2017, pointed at several instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the film industry. Numerous female actors have since come forward alleging sexual harassment by actors and technicians in the film industry. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan established a seven-member special team to investigate atrocities faced by women in the field.