Tanushree Dutta slams Hema Committee report, calls Nana Patekar, Dileep 'narcissistic psychopaths'

Tanushree Dutta has been vocal about addressing sexual harassment in the Hindi film industry. She recently commented on the report from the Justice K Hema Committee that addresses sexual harassment of women in the Malayalam film industry. In an interview with News 18, Tanushree criticised the report as 'useless' and also pointed out the futility of the Vishakha Committee (formerly known as the Women’s Grievances Committee), which works to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace. (Also read: Nana Patekar on MeToo allegations against him by Tanushree: 'I know the truth') Tanushree Dutta targeted Nana Patekar, Dileep while calling Hema Committee report 'useless.'

Tanushree Dutta calls Hema Committee report ‘useless’

Tanushree, while reacting to the recent Hema Committee report said, “What’s the point of this new report anyway? All they had to do was arrest the accused and enforce a strong law and order system. I remember hearing about the Vishakha Committee, which came up with so many guidelines and prepared pages and pages of reports, but what happened after that? The names of the committees just keep changing."

"People like Nana and Dileep are narcissistic psychopaths. There’s no cure for them. Only a vicious and vengeful man can do what they did. I don’t care about these committees. I have no trust in this system. It feels like with these reports and committees, they’re just wasting our time rather than doing the real work. Having a safe workplace is a basic right for a woman — or any human being, for that matter.”

About Justice K Hema Committee report

The committee was established in response to a request from the Women In Cinema Collective, after the 2017 incident where a female Malayalam actor was sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle in Kochi. Actor Dileep was one of the accused in the case.

Tanushree's allegations against Nana Patekar

Tanushree made strong accusations against Nana Patekar for sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Please in 2008. She faced political backlash and criticism from artists in the Indian film industry, while Nana Patekar denied the allegations. In 2018, during the MeToo India movement, Tanushree once again spoke about the incident. She revealed how her career was jeopardised after she opened up about the harassment she faced on the movie set.