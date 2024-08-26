‘Mohanlal has lost his ability to respond’: Malayalam actor Shammy Thilakan amid sexual misconduct allegations

Malayalam actor and president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), Mohanlal, has not released a statement in light of the recent Hema Committee report and sexual misconduct allegations on actor Siddique and filmmaker Ranjith. Actor Shammy Thilakan spoke to the press, according to IE, and took a dig at Mohanlal for not speaking up. (Also Read: Malayalam actress Minu Muneer accuses prominent stars of sexual harassment) Shammy Thilakan was critical of Mohanlal at a recent press meet.

Shammy Thilakan on Mohanlal

According to the publication, Shammy spoke to the press about recent events, stating that Mohanlal had “lost his ability to respond”. He also noted that whoever has done wrong will face consequences, saying, “Those who eat salt will drink water, whoever it is,” and adding, “I live in fear too. The term ‘power group’ was used by the Hema Committee, and their report contains evidence of its existence. We can identify who is part of that group based on this evidence.”

Shammy also called upon people to look beyond idol worship and hold those in power accountable, reportedly saying, “Idols that must be broken must be broken. Idols that have shown betrayal must be torn down.” As for Siddique’s resignation, Shammy said that his stepping down as the secretary of AMMA “isn’t poetic justice, but maybe my father may feel that way.” For the unversed, Shammy is the son of veteran Malayalam actor Thilakan.

What’s happening in Mollywood

In the aftermath of the Justice K Hema Committee’s explosive findings of harassment and abuse of women professionals, including sexual abuse, there is mounting pressure to take action against the alleged abusers. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan established a seven-member special team to investigate atrocities faced by women in the film industry. The report by the Justice Hema Committee, constituted by the Kerala government after the alleged assault case by Dileep in 2017, has pointed at several instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the field.

Since then, director Ranjith and actor Siddique also faced accusations of sexual misconduct and stepped down from leadership roles in Kerala Chalachitra Academy and AMMA. As of Monday, another actor, Minu Muneer, has also come forward to name actors like M Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu, advocate Chandrasekaran, production controller Noble and Vichu of ‘unbearable abuse’. “I am now seeking justice and accountability for the trauma and suffering I endured,” she wrote in a Facebook post.