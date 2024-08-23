Tovino Thomas says only Malayalam film industry being targeted post Hema Committee report: 'It is hurtful'

Tovino Thomas recently shared his take on the Justice Hema Committee report on the harassment faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. However, the actor expressed disappointment that only the Malayalam film industry was being singled out. During an interview with The Indian Express, Tovino said that not everyone in the industry is experiencing ‘terrible things’ and that similar issues exist in other industries as well. (Also read: Parvathy Thiruvothu on Justice Hema Committee Report findings: ‘It took so many years’) Tovino Thomas feels Malayalam film industry is being targeted post Hema Committee report.

Tovino Thomas on Malayalam industry being targeted

The Malayalam actor, when asked about the measures that could be taken to ensure women's safety at workplace stated that, “Yes I spoke to the committee. This committee was set up only in the Malayalam industry, that’s why we’re talking about things happening in the Malayalam film industry. If such a committee is set up in any other industry not just films, or anywhere in the world, you’d know that this problem exists even there. Now, if people say this happens only in the Malayalam film industry, it is hurtful for me because I’m a part of the industry.”

He further said, “Not everyone in the industry is going through that or perpetrating that. According to the report, people are going through those terrible things, and some have done that. But not everyone, I want to clarify that.”

While concluding, the 2018 actor emphasised the importance of punishing those responsible for harassing and exploiting women. He also stressed the need to prevent such incidents from happening again. Tovino highlighted the importance of education and awareness to create safer workplaces for women.

About Justice Hema Committee report

The Kerala government released the Justice Hema Committee report on Monday, four and a half years after it was submitted to the Kerala Chief Minister. The 233-page document criticises the discrimination and exploitation experienced by women in the Malayalam film industry.