Alley Boy death reports: What happened to Atlanta rapper, Curt Freeman? What we know amid kidney failure claims

Multiple people in the American hip hop scene are claiming that Atlanta, Georgia, rapper, Alley Boy, has passed away. As of now, a statement from either his representatives or his family about his cause of death has not come. Rapper Alley Boy, aka, Curt Freeman. (@AtlantaHoodH/ X)

However, those in the hip hop world who have paid tribute after the rapper's reported death claimed that he died from a kidney failure. News outlet Where Is The Buzz? reported that the death of the Duct Tape Entertainment CEO was confirmed by hip hop figures, such as DJ Scream, Big Bank, Roco and Ralo. Here's an Instagram post by Big Bank on Instagram seemingly confirming Alley Boy's death.

Note: Ht.com has not been able to independently verify the reports of the Atlanta rapper's death.

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Fans Post Condolence Messages The reports have caused fans of the rapper to mourn amid reports of his sudden and unexpected death, even though there is no confirmation of the same from official sources. Hundreds of posts emerged from those who followed Alley Boy's work and grooved to his beats.

“Alley Boy passing kinda crazy because i just watched this a few days ago man….death, still being here after so many of their friends have died was the first thing they discussed. RIP ALLEY BOY,” wrote one.

“Rest in peace to rap pioneer Alley Boy,” added one. “The Duct Tape Entertainment co-CEO has reportedly passed away following a long battle with chronic kidney failure. His music, influence, and message about protecting your health will leave a lasting legacy.”

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“If that s*** really true about Alley Boy, Bank done lost Ducktape Dave, Skoob, and now him,” said one. “That shit sad, in another interview Bank said there's other folks that gone too.”