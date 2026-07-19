Mitch McConnell update: Conspiracy theorist says 'a lot is wrong' with Senator's new ‘proof of life’ photo

He found it strange that McConnell looked “camera-ready” in his usual jeans and red checkered shirt after weeks in hospital, but was clear he wasn't confirming anything: “I'm not declaring the photo AI. I'm not declaring it Photoshopped."

He also flagged the IV setup, the bag looks full and doesn't seem connected to McConnell along with extra hand sanitizer dispensers, oddly placed medical equipment, and glasses reflections that don't match the room's lighting.

Tate said the room number signs don't match and questioned why a paper chart was hanging by the bed, since hospitals don't use those anymore.

James Tate went through the newly released hospital photo of McConnell in detail, comparing it to a “What's Wrong With This Picture?”

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell's team has released a fresh photo from his hospital room, but it hasn't stopped questions online. A conspiracy theorist has now listed several details he says don't add up in the picture.

And people on social media also had things to say,

One user wrote, “My question: how did he get several years younger in this picture?”

Another wrote, “Um...plus he looks 20 years younger in this pic than pics we've seen of him lately. Plus, if he can stand and walk, he can show up for work so we can all be proved wrong.”

“Dude isn't with us anymore. They are going to hide it as long as possible to preserve his vote in the senate," wrote another.

Also Read: 'Liars': Laura Loomer claims Mitch McConnell's hospital photo is AI-generated

Kentucky governor says he got calls suggesting McConnell had died Adding to the speculation, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear revealed he had received calls suggesting McConnell had died during his hospitalization. Speaking on Katie Couric's YouTube channel, Beshear said, “I'd gotten two calls from different agencies- not state agencies, suggesting he's passed,” as per Daily Beast.

Beshear also said it took about a month before any official word came from McConnell's office. Meanwhile, Chao faced her own scrutiny after being spotted leaving the rehabilitation facility wearing a mask, dark sunglasses and a heavy trench coat, despite record-breaking heat in Washington, DC at the time.

Also Read: Mitch McConnell health update: 'Brain dead' rumors surface as senator remains hospitalized

What did McConnell say about his health Earlier, McConnell, 84, had confirmed for the first time that a fall led to his hospitalization, ending weeks of silence over his condition. He said he has gone through several tests as doctors try to determine the cause of the fall.

That earlier statement was also accompanied by a photo, this one showing McConnell smiling with his wife, Elaine Chao, holding a copy of the Washington Post's sports section. That photo, too, faced scrutiny, with Laura Loomer and many people on social media questioning it.

“folks of my generation often hesitate to share the vulnerability that comes with growing older,” adding that he “can't help it” even as a public figure, he said in a statement.