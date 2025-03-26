Menu Explore
Prithviraj Sukumaran opens up on L2 Empuraan's box office clash with Salman Khan's Sikandar: ‘There's no competition’

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Mar 26, 2025 07:51 AM IST

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is set to release on March 27, while Salman Khan's Sikandar, will hit the screens on March 30.

The Eid weekend is a blockbuster one for Indian cinema. Kickstarting it at the ticket window will be L2: Empuraan, said to be the most expensive Malayalam film ever made. Mounted on a pan-India scale, the film stars Mohanlal. But hot on its heels will be Salman Khan's Sikandar, bringing the superstar back in a mass-action avatar. At a recent promotional event for Empuraan, the film's director, Prithviraj Sukumaran, addressed the supposed clash between the two films. (Also read: Vikram doesn't mind Veera Dheera Sooran's clash with L2 Empuraan; hopes Mohanlal film creates records for Mollywood)

Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan and Salman Khan's Sikandar are releasing on the same weekend.

Prithviraj Sukumaran on Empuraan-Sikandar clash

L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj, will release on March 27. The film will share the box office with Sikandar, which will hit theaters on March 30. During a recent press conference for his upcoming action thriller in Delhi, Prithviraj clarified that there "is no competition" between the two films and also wished Sikandar success.

"Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in the country, and there is no competition between the two movies. I hope it becomes a blockbuster," said Prithviraj. "I will have no complaints if you watch L2: Empuraan at 11 a.m. and Sikandar at 1 p.m.," he added.

About Sikandar and Empuraan

Sikandar is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the project, marking Salman Khan's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick. Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, and Kajal Aggarwal.

The Prithviraj film, set to release on March 27, is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. Per the trailer, the movie revolves around a socio-political drama, with Mohanlal's character at the centre. Packed with intensity, the video is a cinematic spectacle, with Mohanlal commanding a larger-than-life screen presence as Khureshi-Ab'raam. The film also stars Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and Abhimanyu Singh.

(With ANI inputs)

