Vikram doesn't mind Veera Dheera Sooran's clash with L2 Empuraan; hopes Mohanlal film creates records for Mollywood

Actor Vikram’s upcoming Tamil film Veera Dheera Sooran will be released on March 27, the same day as Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mohanlal-starrer L2 Empuraan is hitting screens. Talking to the press, Vikram admitted that he doesn’t mind the clash with the Malayalam film and even hopes the film creates records. (Also Read: Vikram is the pride of Tamil cinema, says SJ Suryah; calls Veera Dheera Sooran 'a Hollywood-like film made in Tamil') Vikram and Mohanlal in stills from Veera Dheera Sooran and L2 Empuraan.

Vikram on clash between Veera Dheera Sooran and L2 Empuraan

Vikram was asked about the clash between Veera Dheera Sooran and L2 Empuraan when he was promoting his film. He sportingly replied, “Malayalam cinema is known for making good content-based films. Now, I’m sure Empuraan will be big pan-India. I want it to be a big film, every Malayali too wants it to be a huge film. I am a big fan of Mohanlal, Prithvi is also a very good friend.”

Vikram also stated that much like Dhanush, he was shocked to see how good a director Prithviraj is despite being an actor. He added, “I hope it’s the first pan-Indian film that creates records for Malayalam cinema.” The actor hopes that the audience will accept both films. “Ours is a good film too, with both films coming on the same day, I’m just hoping that Malayalis who have always liked content-based films will receive it well.”

About Veera Dheera Sooran and L2 Empuraan

Directed by SU Arun Kumar, Veera Dheera Sooran stars Vikram, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu (in his Tamil debut), Dushara Vijayan and Siddique. A prequel for the film has also been planned but is yet to go on floors.

L2 Empuraan is the sequel to Prithviraj’s 2019 hit Lucifer. Also written by Murali Gopy, the film brings back characters played by Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith Sukumaran. Jerome Flynn, Abhimanyu Singh, Nikhat Khan Hegde and others join the cast.

Both films will be released in multiple languages on March 27.