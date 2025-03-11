Dhanush's production house to seek 1 crore in damages from Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan; alleges unprofessionalism

Actor Dhanush’s production house, Wunderbar Films Private Limited, is pursuing a civil suit and seeking damages worth ₹1 crore for copyright infringement of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, according to a Times Now report. The affidavit for the suit alleged unprofessional behaviour on the part of director Vignesh Shivan, claiming he was ‘focused’ only on Nayanthara. (Also Read: Dhanush busts out moves for Rowdy Baby at Prabhu Deva's concert; praises him for ‘evolution of dance’. Watch) Dhanush is planning to sue Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara for damages,

Dhanush’s production house seeks ₹ 1 crore in damages

Dhanush’s production house is pursuing a civil suit against Nayanthara and Vignesh for using behind-the-scenes footage from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in their Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale without an NOC.

The actor-filmmaker’s affidavit that alleges unprofessionalism reportedly reads, “The fourth respondent (Mr. Sivan) unnecessarily began focusing his attention only on the third respondent (Ms. Nayanthara) ignoring the other cast and crew of the movie by taking multiple re-takes of scenes which involved the third respondent in order to make sure that only she gives her best performance and not prioritizing the other actors.”

This comes after the Madras High Court did not entertain an interim injunction as the docu-drama was released on November 18 last year. The court decided to take the main suit for hearing on April 9.

Live Law quoted the court, “It is common ground between the parties that the documentary has been exhibited since 18th November 2024. Without prejudice to the contentions raised in the interim application, the plaintiff is ready and willing to proceed with the suit on merits. Therefore, OA 958 of 2024 is closed without any orders.”

The tiff between Nayanthara and Dhanush

Nayanthara and Vignesh fell in love on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and wanted footage from the film to be included in the docu-series. Their dispute became public on November 16 last year when Nayanthara posted an open letter to Dhanush, calling him out for not giving them the NOC despite repeated requests. She also claimed to have used footage shot on personal devices in the documentary. While Dhanush didn’t respond publicly, he has since taken legal action against the couple and Netflix.