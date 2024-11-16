Nayanthara calls out ‘vile’ Dhanush in long letter; says he’s not letting her use film footage for Netflix documentary

Nayanthara has criticised Dhanush for not letting her use film footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan for her Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Nayanthara also called out 'vile' Dhanush for sending her legal notice of ₹10 crore. She said that “a well-established actor” like Dhanush, who had the support and blessings of his father and his brother, needs to understand that cinema "is a fight for survival for people like" her. She called herself "a self-made woman with no links in the industry and someone who had to struggle my way to the position I hold today". (Also Read | Nayanthara Beyond the Fairy Tale trailer: Lady Superstar opens her life's doors, shares unseen footage of her wedding) Nayanthara criticised Dhanush in a long note.

Nayanthara criticises Dhanush over ‘vengeance’

Talking about her Netflix documentary, she shared how much effort her team put into it. She added that the "vengeance that you have been festering against the film, my partner and I, doesn't just affect us but the people who have given their effort and time towards this project". The actor said that she had to "re-edit and settle for the current version" of her documentary after waiting for two years as Dhanush "declined to permit the usage of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan songs or visual cuts, even the photographs, to say the least, despite multiple requests".

Nayanthara on Dhanush's legal notice of ₹ 10 crore

Nayanthara continued, “It is understandable if it is business compulsions and monetary issues that mandate your denial; but it hurts that this decision of yours is only to vent out your personal grudge against us and that you have deliberately remained indecisive this long. What's even more shocking is your legal notice after the release of the trailer of the Netflix Documentary. We were startled to read those lines wherein you questioned the usage of some videos (just 3 seconds) which were shot in our personal devices and that too BTS visuals that are already very much publicly present on social media and claimed a sum of ₹10 crore as damages for the mere 3 seconds.”

The actor further said, "This is an all time low from you and speaks so much about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly you do not practice what you preach, at least not for me and my partner. Does a Producer become an Emperor controlling the lives, freedom and liberty of all the persons in the set? Any deviation from the Emperor's dictum attracts legal ramifications?"

Nayanthara on Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

The letter also read, "It's almost been 10 years since the release of the film and it is a long time for someone to continue to be this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world. I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today. The words you said pre-release have left some unhealable scars to us already. I learnt through film circles that your ego was supremely hurt after the film became a blockbuster."

Nayanthara's wish for Dhanush

She concluded by saying, "Through this letter, I only wish and pray that you come to peace with your inner self over the success of some people whom you knew from the past. The world is a big place, it's meant for everyone. It's okay for people you know to come up in life. It's okay for normal people with no background in cinema to make it big. It's okay if some people make connections and are happy. It doesn't take away anything from you. it's only an ode to their work, blessings and people's kindness. You may fabricate some fake story and pack it with punch lines and deliver it in your next audio launch too but god is watching. I wish to introduce a German word into your vocabulary, "schadenfreude" and ensure that you don't taste that emotion with us or anyone anymore." She tagged Dhanush and captioned the post, “OM NAMAH SHIVAYA (folded hands emoji).”

About Nayanthara, Vignesh

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. The couple welcomed their sons via surrogacy in 2022. The trailer of Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale premieres on Netflix on November 18. The trailer released earlier this month. The documentary film also stars Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, and Nagarjuna.

About Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015) is a Tamil-language romantic action comedy film written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. It was produced by Dhanush under his Wunderbar Films. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles.