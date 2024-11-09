Nayanthara Beyond the Fairy Tale trailer: Lady Superstar opens her life's doors, shares unseen footage of her wedding

Nayanthara Beyond the Fairy Tale trailer: Actor Nayanthara, popularly known as Lady Superstar, has always kept her private life close to her chest. Not very accessible to the media, she made her Instagram debut only last year to promote her Bollywood debut, Atlee's action thriller Jawan. Now, she's opened her life's doors through a new docuseries. (Also Read – Nayanthara addresses rumours of surgery: ‘You can pinch me, no plastic in here’) Nayanthara Beyond the Fairy Tale trailer: The Netflix India docuseries will release on November 18

What's in the trailer?

The trailer released on Saturday gives audiences a peek into Nayanthara’s life — from humble beginnings to her ascent as a superstar. Featuring accounts from friends and colleagues, including Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, as well as her family and husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, the documentary promises to unmask her work ethic as an artist and her transformation as a daughter, sister, wife and mother.

In the trailer, Rana calls his Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum co-star Nayanthara a “thug," who has maintained that image throughout. Her Greeku Veerudu co-star, Nagarjuna, says that she initially faced a troubled relationship on the personal front. We see a glimpse of Nayanthara's growth as a person, leading up to her grand wedding with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, which was attended by the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Mani Ratnam.

Nayanthara, Vignesh on the docuseries

"I’ve shared so much of my life on screen, but this documentary is my gift to the fans — a chance to let them in on the chapters that shaped me. Creating this film has been a true labour of love, and I’m excited for them to see this side of my world. I want to thank my fans for being with me every step of the way; I hope it feels as personal to everyone as it does to me," Nayanthara shares.

“Nayanthara is my wife, my best friend, and someone I truly look up to. She’s faced every challenge head-on and has emerged stronger each time, embodying resilience in every sense. I’m really proud of her, and I’m excited for her fans to see the real her — the beautiful soul she is beyond the spotlight,” Vignesh Shivan adds.

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale will release on Netflix India on November 18, on the occasion of her 40th birthday.