Nayanthara addresses rumours of surgery: ‘You can pinch me, no plastic in here’

Actor Nayanthara, who debuted with the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare, is aware that people think her face has changed. In a conversation with Hauterrfly, Nayanthara chalked it up to her ‘different brow phases’ and diet, which made her face look different at different times. (Also Read: Nayanthara has an adorable interaction with little fan calling out to her during outdoor shoot. Watch) Nayanthara denied getting plastic surgery in a recent interview.

‘A lot of people think I’ve done something to my face’

While talking about the one ritual she follows before a red carpet, Nayanthara revealed that she loves doing her brows. “I take the time to perfect it because it’s the real game changer. I’ve had different brow phases over the years. Maybe that’s why people think my face is changing and I keep looking different. Maybe that’s why a lot of people think I’ve done something to my face.”

She then added, “But that’s not true. On record…not true. Not that it’s wrong. But for me, it has just been diet, so there’s been a lot of weight fluctuation and my cheeks go in and out. You can pinch me, burn me, you’ll know there’s no plastic in here.”

In the same conversation, Nayanthara shared that her favourite on-screen look was that of her character, Kadambari, in her husband, director Vignesh Shivan’s second film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. She pointed out that her character’s look broke the mould of what a physically challenged character is usually portrayed as on-screen.

Upcoming work

Nayanthara was last seen in the 2023 Tamil film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. When it was released on Netflix, the film ran into controversy for hurting religious sentiments. The OTT platform temporarily removed the film and added it back after removing objectionable scenes.

The actor has wrapped up shooting for two Tamil films titled Test and Mannangatti Since 1960, which are now awaiting release. She is shooting for Thani Oruvan 2 and will also work in Mookuthi Amman 2. Currently, she is shooting for a Malayalam film called Dear Students with Nivin Pauly.