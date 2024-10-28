Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nayanthara addresses rumours of surgery: ‘You can pinch me, no plastic in here’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Oct 28, 2024 11:48 AM IST

In a recent interview, actor Nayanthara addressed why people think her face has changed through the years, joking about how there's no ‘plastic’ in her face.

Actor Nayanthara, who debuted with the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare, is aware that people think her face has changed. In a conversation with Hauterrfly, Nayanthara chalked it up to her ‘different brow phases’ and diet, which made her face look different at different times. (Also Read: Nayanthara has an adorable interaction with little fan calling out to her during outdoor shoot. Watch)

Nayanthara denied getting plastic surgery in a recent interview.
Nayanthara denied getting plastic surgery in a recent interview.

‘A lot of people think I’ve done something to my face’

While talking about the one ritual she follows before a red carpet, Nayanthara revealed that she loves doing her brows. “I take the time to perfect it because it’s the real game changer. I’ve had different brow phases over the years. Maybe that’s why people think my face is changing and I keep looking different. Maybe that’s why a lot of people think I’ve done something to my face.”

She then added, “But that’s not true. On record…not true. Not that it’s wrong. But for me, it has just been diet, so there’s been a lot of weight fluctuation and my cheeks go in and out. You can pinch me, burn me, you’ll know there’s no plastic in here.”

In the same conversation, Nayanthara shared that her favourite on-screen look was that of her character, Kadambari, in her husband, director Vignesh Shivan’s second film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. She pointed out that her character’s look broke the mould of what a physically challenged character is usually portrayed as on-screen.

Upcoming work

Nayanthara was last seen in the 2023 Tamil film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. When it was released on Netflix, the film ran into controversy for hurting religious sentiments. The OTT platform temporarily removed the film and added it back after removing objectionable scenes.

The actor has wrapped up shooting for two Tamil films titled Test and Mannangatti Since 1960, which are now awaiting release. She is shooting for Thani Oruvan 2 and will also work in Mookuthi Amman 2. Currently, she is shooting for a Malayalam film called Dear Students with Nivin Pauly.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //