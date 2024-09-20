Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan vacation in Mykonos after celebrating his birthday in Dubai. See pics

Director Vignesh Shivan turned 39 on September 18, and his wife, actor Nayanthara, is going all out to make his birthday memorable. After celebrating the day with their friends in Dubai, the couple flew to Greece to spend quality time there before returning to work. (Also Read: Nayanthara kisses her ‘everything’ Vignesh Shivan as she celebrates his birthday, shares pics: I love you beyond words) Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan twinned in white during their latest vacay.

Vignesh Shivan’s birthday

Nayanthara and Vignesh have shared glimpses of their vacation in Mykonos with their fans on Instagram stories. Nayanthara posted a video of how they were welcomed to the hotel Kalesma Mykonos, along with a personal note and a framed picture of their family.

A screengrab of Nayanthara's Instagram stories.

Vignesh shared pictures of the view from their room and the beautiful view they could see from their hotel at night. Nayanthara shared pictures of her and Vignesh twinning in white tee-shirts while soaking up the sun with angel, heart and evil eye emojis.

A day before that, she shared a picture of her on Instagram stories of Vignesh cutting his birthday cake in Dubai surrounded by her and their friends. Sharing romantic pictures of them kissing each other during the birthday dinner, she wrote, “Happyyyy Birthday My Everything. I love you beyond words could ever explain! God blessss u with everything u wish for in life my uyir ulagam.” For the occasion, she wore a black top under an olive green jacket, while Vignesh opted for a black T-shirt.

Upcoming work

Nayanthara was last seen in Annapoorani in which she played a chef from a conservative family who crosses hurdles to make it in her career. The film faced controversy for some scenes after it was released on Netflix.

She will soon be seen in Test, which also stars R Madhavan and Siddharth. She also has Thani Oruvan 2, Good Bad Ugly, Mookuthi Amman 2, Maharani and a few other films lined up. Vignesh is directing a film called Love Insurance Kompany. The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan of Love Today-fame.