Nayanthara shares happy family pictures after reuniting with Vignesh Shivan, their twins: ‘Mine’

Nayanthara was recently away from Chennai for work but is happy to be reunited with her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, and their twins, Ulag and Uyir. She took to Instagram to share heartwarming family photos with them, sharing how much she longed for them to be back together. (Also Read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan donate ₹20 lakh to support victims of Wayanad landslides) Nayanthara with Vignesh Shivan and twins Ulag, Uyir.

Nayanthara’s family photos

Nayanthara shared a picture taken from inside her flight early on Saturday. She said she hates early morning flights but will do anything to be reunited with her family soon. She wrote, “Not a fan of early morning flights…but anything to reach my babies as soon as possible.” The time stamp on the pic shows it was posted at 4:38 am.

A screen grab of Nayanthara's Instagram stories.

Later in the day, Nayanthara also shared numerous photos with Vignesh and their twins. Dressed in a simply and classy outfit, a blue kurta pyjama set, Nayanthara looked happy to be with her family again. Vignesh too looked pumped, holding hands with her and grinning wide in some of the pictures. Some of the pictures also see them with their children Ulag and Uyir, twinning in matching pyjamas. She captioned the photos, “Mine” with angel, heart and evil eye emojis.

Upcoming work

Nayanthara was last seen in the 2023 controversial film Annapoorani. The film, directed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa, told the story of a woman from a conservative family wanting to become a chef. She crosses several hurdles to make a successful career. Jai, Sathyaraj and Achyuth Kumar also star in the film that received flak for ‘hurting sentiments’ after it was released on Netflix.

Nayanthara will soon be seen in Test, which also stars R Madhavan and Siddharth. She also has Thani Oruvan 2, Good Bad Ugly, Mookuthi Amman 2, Maharani and a few other films lined up. Vignesh is directing a film called Love Insurance Kompany. The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan of Love Today-fame.