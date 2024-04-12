Ashwath Marimuthu clarifies if his film with Pradeep Ranganathan was supposed to star Silambarasan

Director Ashwath Marimuthu of Oh My Kadavule fame and director-turned-actor Pradeep Ranganathan of Love Today fame are teaming up for a film. Given that there were reports in January that the director would be working with Silambarasan for a film, many fans assumed after the announcement that he had replaced the actor in the film with Pradeep. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu lauds Tamil romantic comedy Oh My Kadavule, team overjoyed) Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan have been friends for more than a decade and are working together for the first time.(Instagram)

Ashwath Marimuthu clarifies

A day after releasing the announcement video of his upcoming film, director Ashwath took to X to clarify to Silambarasan’s fans if his new film was initially written for the actor. He claimed that not only did the star like the announcement video, plus his debut film Oh My Kadavule, but plans for working with him are still on - just with a different script.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Making it clear that this isn’t the script he wrote for Silambarasan nor that he has been replaced, he wrote, “To all the @SilambarasanTR_ fans ! Sir called & appreciated the announcement video in his own style, he was the first one to call and appreciate #Ohmykadavule for 1.5 hrs. I would like to clarify that the script I had for him is different and we ll go ahead when he is ready.”

A decade-old friendship

Sharing candid pictures from the making of the film on Instagram, Pradeep revealed that him and Ashwath have been friends for more than a decade. He also thanked the audience for helping him achieve the dream of working with his friend, writing, “Thanks to my audience for making this happen :) #AGS26 #PR3 #PradeepAshwathCombo. More than 10 years of friendship :) @ashwath_marimuthu (Proudly the director of Oh My Kadavuley) And This is going to be our first movie :) You know i dont to need to say everything on Instagram because you understand me :)”

The announcement video also reflected their journey, showing Pradeep in college and revealing how the duo has dreamt of making films since then. In the video, the actor also reveals that their dream is finally coming true after years.

Pradeep is also working on Vignesh Shivan’s LIC: Love Insurance Policy, apart from a project with debutant director Keethiswaran.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place