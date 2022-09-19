Silambarasan requests critics to not body shame actors in reviews: 'I’ve accepted but not everyone can be fine with it'

At the thanksgiving meet of his latest release Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu on Sunday, actor Silambarasan TR aka Simbu spoke about the time he was body shamed for his weight by some critics. He said those people didn’t get an opportunity to body shame him this time as he had lost a lot of weight for this project. He requested those people to refrain from body shaming as not everybody can take such comments in their stride. Also read: Simbu on boycott trend in Indian cinema: Audiences have the right to reject bad content

Silambarasan TR was lauded for his performance by his critics and audiences alike. The film marked his third time collaborating with Gautham Menon. Many also noted how the actor shed some weight for the role. The film’s makers organised a thanksgiving meet on Sunday in Chennai where they came together to thank audiences and the press for their unanimous support.

Speaking on the occasion, Silambarasan recalled the time when he was body shamed by some critics in the past. “This was the first time all the critics unanimously raved about my performance. This is also the first time a few critics couldn’t review my performance based on my looks and body weight. A sincere request to those critics to not review a film based on someone’s looks and body weight. I’ve accepted such criticism but not everyone can be fine with it,” he said.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, is the story of a timid boy from a small town in Tamil Nadu moving to Mumbai and eventually becoming a gangster. The film also stars Siddhi Idnani, Neeraj Madhav and Siddique in key roles.

The film managed to perform well at the box-office in Tamil Nadu in its opening weekend. As per trade sources, the film collected approximately ₹20 crore in the first three days. It was also announced on Sunday that the script work for the sequel is already underway.

