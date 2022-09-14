Simbu on boycott trend in Indian cinema: 'Audiences have all the right to reject bad content and we have no say in it'

Actor Silambarasan TR aka Simbu and filmmaker Gautham Menon have joined hands for the third time for Tamil film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu (VTK), which releases in cinemas worldwide on Thursday. A year after delivering a massive hit with time-loop thriller Maanaadu, Simbu is ready with a release, and he opens up about what audiences can expect from his reunion with Gautham Menon, why the duo didn’t attempt to make another love story and why he does not like to play the typical hero anymore. Also read: When Gautham Menon said he’s ready to make Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya 2 if Simbu is ready

The successful combination of Simbu and Gautham Menon is popular for their breezy romantic stories. Both their earlier collaborations, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya and Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada, have performed well at the box office. However, Simbu admits that they were set to work on another romantic story together, but had a change of heart after the success of Maanaadu.

“I took a big risk with Maanaadu, and I was curious to see how audiences will accept it. It was after the film turned out to be successful, I earned the confidence to push myself to do something challenging. Gautham believed in my vision, and our mutual trust paved the way for VTK, which is a film that’s way out of my comfort zone. This is the kind of film, where I play the hero but won’t dodge bullets,” he said.

Simbu explains that the definition of a hero in mainstream cinema has changed and it’s essential for everyone to adapt. “Today, you can’t take the audience for granted. They have access to so much content at the fingertips. I realised this when I did Maanaadu, and as a hero, I die so many times in it, because it’s a time-loop film. The audience didn’t mind because they were so immersed in the concept and the story. I believe it’s not what the hero does anymore that matters but what a film can offer in terms of story and experience. In VTK, there’s a scene where I lose a couple of fingers. I remember Gautham asking me if it is ok for a hero to lose his fingers. I told himpeoplealreadymake fun of a hero dodging bullets in fight scenes in our movies. So let us make it look realistic and raw.”

Talking more about the film, Simbu said it’ll be a different kind of gangster drama. “What audiences will get to experience in VTK will be a very realistic story. It’s about a young boy from a small town in Tamil Nadu going to Mumbai and eventually becoming a gangster, becoming big. Unlike a regular hero-centric film, this won’t be filled with high moments and slow-motion shots. There are moments that’ll get audiences on their feet and will send them into a frenzy, but the build-up to these moments will take its time. This is probably the first time audiences will not see Simbu on screen. We haven’t done anything deliberately to elevate my image. Gautham and I were very conscious about not doing anything to make me look heroic on screen, and it was only possible because of the realistic treatment of the story.”

As the conversation veers towards the ongoing boycott culture in Indian cinema, Simbu said audiences won’t boycott a good film. “I’m always of the opinion that content always decides the fate of any movie. I don’t think audiences should be blamed because they won’t boycott a good film. If they like a movie, they’ll make sure it runs well. At the same, audiences have all the right to reject bad content and we have no say in it. I was really happy with the recent success of Thiruchitrambalam because audiences proved that when you give them good content, they’ll celebrate it.”

